Prime Video Alert: You Have Only A Few Days To See This Essential Court Drama That Fought For The Rights Of The LGTBI Collective – CINEMABLEND

At the time it was quite an impact that actors like Tom Hansk and Denzel Washington starred in such a drama. Today, ‘Philadelphia’ is a classic of the cinema of the nineties.

A powerful film that explores from the judicial genre some of the greatest injustices committed in relation to the rights of the LGTBI collective already one of the largest health epidemics. Based on the real experiences of several people who also had their rights trampled on, Philadelphia manages to expose terrible events and try to support social change for the better. And you have only four days to see her in Prime Video.

Leading the project are two of the biggest movie stars of all time. Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks brought these interesting and powerful characters to life. Although the latter assures that today it would be unnecessary and even harmful for a heterosexual man to play a homosexual protagonist, in 1994 it meant a lot that one of the most beloved actors in the world tried to make the group visible and normalize its cause.

philadelphia places us during the years when the AIDS epidemic intensified. Hanks plays Andrew Beckett, one of the most promising lawyers in his firm, the golden boy for the senior partners. But one day he is fired, with the company claiming that his performance was unacceptable, even though he knows that the decision was influenced by knowing his sexual orientation and that he had been infected of this autoimmune disease.

The famous movie that Tom Hanks would refuse to do today

Beckett turns to Joseph Miller (Washington) for his defense, as he was impressed with him in a case where they took opposing sides. Miller is reticent, since he too has the same prejudices as most people about AIDS and the men who get it. But he will defend his client from such injustice, and in the process you will completely rethink your attitude, making your plea more urgent and honest.

Apart from the good intentions of telling this story, the film is moving thanks to the incredible empathy deposited by the filmmakers involved. In charge was Jonathan Demme, who had triumphed years before with The Silence of the Lambs. A film that swept the Oscars, giving it best direction and film, although it received criticism from the LGTBI collective for the way in which it captures transsexuality through the character of Buffalo Bill.















When many directors would have gone on the defensive and shielded themselves from artistic freedom, Demme took the criticism and learned from it. That experience motivated him to make this drama, paying attention to how this man’s story is told and expressing absolute respect. We talk about one of the directors who best knew how to show closeness to his characters and he splendidly directed his actors to do so.

All this is noted in philadelphia, with both actors giving performances to remember. Hanks also does an outstanding job, dedicated and full of tenderness, having a fabulous chemistry with Antonio Banderas, who plays his partner. This movie is one of those nineties classics that continues to be exciting because of how well it does everything it sets out to doand that is why you should take advantage of the fact that it is still streaming to see it.

You can see philadelphia in Prime Video.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter