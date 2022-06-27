Premiere: Chris Pratt, a confused and paranoid Marine in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Final List’

For more than a hundred episodes and over seven seasons, Chris Pratt played Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. A character that penetrated deep into the ‘serial fan’ imaginary. Seven years after the goodbye of that NBC comedy, Pratt, now a Marvel star as Peter Quill and raptor trainer thanks to the Jurassic saga return to serial format (not counting that chapter in mom) with the adaptation of a novel by Jack Carr for Amazon Prime Video. His character, James Reece, It has nothing to do with those who made him famous as a funny guy. Maybe that’s the main problem. the final listthat as an intense marine trapped in a psychological plot his leading actor does not quite fit in at all, despite trying.

On his return to the small screen via the Pratt platform, he is accompanied by Antoine Fuqua, with whom he already worked on the film The seven magnificents. According to Entertainment Weekly, both coincided in time trying to get hold of the rights to the novel published in 2018 and decided to join forces in a project in which both appear as producers together with David DiGilio, who also works as a screenwriter and showrunner.

As for the series itself, the final list has in its early stages a scene that is pure adrenaline and with a strong dramatic charge. A team of Navy SEALs led by James Reece (Chris Pratt) has been tipped off with the position of one of the most wanted men, from those marked in red on their target/enemy list. The source is reliable, so nothing makes them think they’re walking into the lion’s den until it’s too late. In those underground corridors, with the water above their waists, they realize that this is a mousetrap with traps connected to explosives and an army entering to kill them. Everything that could go wrong, goes wrong. From there only Reece and another soldier friend of his escape alive.

That scene, which manages very well the times of tension and action, is the one that marks the future of the final listwhich is not just an action thriller, but rather gets carried away to the psychological thriller. The battle is played on two different terrains: the real world and the mental one. The most cumbersome of all is, precisely, the psychological. Because Reece returns home with his wife and his daughter very touched. Physically, but especially mentally. The series, in those first two episodes seen before the premiere this Friday, initially plays to the confusion. What’s wrong with Reece? Does he really have memory problems or is it all a plot against him? And if it is the latter, who and why?

Still from the Amazon Prime Video series. — Amazon Prime Video

What seems to try to sow the the final list at the beginning —for viewers who have not read Carr’s novel— it is the doubt about whether its protagonist has completely lost his bearings and everything is in his mind or is there really someone manipulating the evidence, the voice records and killing people close to him. Although soon it is pointed out that in reality there is a bit of everything and that one of the options proposed has more weight than the other. Reece, in his battle against an invisible enemy and for his sanity, has an ally, Ben (Taylor Kitsch), a former Navy buddy that serves as an anchor to reality.

In addition to these two, two female characters appear who may be interesting depending on their evolution in the remaining six chapters. On the one hand, and with not much presence at the beginning, secretary Hartley, played by Jeanne Tripplehorn. Represents the political and governmental branch of history. On the other, the journalist eager to tell the truth no matter who falls, Katie Buranek (ConstanceWu). Such a character could not be missing in a series about alleged conspiracies and powers apparently acting in the shadows.

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill in ‘The Final List’. — Amazon Prime Video

the final list he has a good story to tell, very well planned and resolved scenes, a good rhythm as a psychological thriller, interesting secondary characters and a script that takes great care in revealing the what, the who and the how at the precise moment to generate the greatest possible impact. Its main stumbling block is the choice of its protagonist. It has nothing to do with the fact that Pratt has been associated with characters where comedy and action prevail for years (many other actors have taken the step of changing the register and demonstrated their versatility), but with the fact that does not finish convincing when the moment of intensity and disorientation arrives who is confused.

Of course, the action scenes (he has several of them in the first two chapters) he solves them perfectly. And, according to the trailer, there will be many more for you to show off for the rest of the season. In the others, Pratt’s determination to give everything, to convince, is noticeable, although he does not finish achieving it.