Paul Walker’s daughter revealed that she had an abortion in 2020 and criticized the decision of the US Supreme Court

The entire United States is divided by the decision made by the Supreme Court of this country, announced on Friday, to repeal the protection of the right to abortion, in a historic decision that will allow each state to decide whether to maintain or prohibit this reproductive right.

The ruling states that the Constitution “does not grant” this right and returns the authority to legislate on abortion to the “people” and their “elected representatives”.

Celebrities have been quick to show their rejection of the decision. One of them is Meadow Walkr, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, who has also confessed that she herself underwent an abortion in 2020. A testimony that she has shared through her social networks.

“There are countless women who have struggled to make the decision to have an abortion. I too have struggled with the election, but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion”, Said the young woman in a publication on Instagram.

“Today marks a great setback in history, a profound injustice for women in the United States”, continued the daughter of the protagonist of the “Fast and Furious” saga, who tragically passed away on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

Walker explained that the decision was “private and personal” and that he had “lucky to have a great doctor who supported me during the process”.

The Meadow Walker Message

The model, born on November 4, 1998, followed up her post by praising the medical professionals who helped her through the process. “With your help, I can be the happy and healthy person I am today”, he expressed. “Now knowing that even more women will not have the opportunity to seek a safe decision and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she continued, assuring that she feels deeply concerned for the rest of the women who are in what was once her position. .

“In a world that constantly marginalizes women, this seems like the biggest assault of all. Banning abortion does not prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions”, he concluded.

Walker later revealed that he was having seizures following his confession. “The number of hate comments that I have received in this publication is incredible. Please unfollow me if you don’t agree with my values. Don’t stick around to comment on horrible things,” he said.

Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan

In October of last year, Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan less than three months after announcing their engagement and Vin Diesel was in charge of taking the bride to the altar.

“We are married!”she wrote in the photos she shared of that special moment.

Diesel admitted that he feels “very protective” with his friend’s daughter. “She is the first person on Father’s Day who wishes me a happy day”declared the actor.

