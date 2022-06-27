Paul Walker will have his star on the walk of fame

This famous American actor became known for his role in the movie «The fast and furious», where he played Brian O’Connell. He incarnated in this role during the rest of the films of this saga known worldwide.

Until his death on November 30, 2013, this well-known actor has starred in various film products. Apart from the seven deliveries of «The fast and furious», He has starred in other films such as: “She’s all that”, “Into the blue”, “Brick mansions”, “Hours”, “Joy Ride”, “Eight below”, “Takers”, “Running Scared”, “Turbo charged”, “Varsity blues », «Pleasantville», «Timeline», «Vehicle 19», «I am Paul Walker»; «Bobby Z», «Lazarus Project», Tammy and the T-Rex», «The skulls», «Noel», «What a couple of crazy people», «Manhattan gigolo», «Flags of our fathers», «The monster of the closet”, “Pawn shop chronicles”, “Bottoms up”, “Set up”, “Life makes sense if you are famous”, “Deadly machine”, “American breakdown”, “Air races”and many more.

Walker’s artistic career is quite long and impeccable. For this he was awarded several times. He won the first award from him in 2000 for becoming the new male face. In 2001 he won two awards: one for best stylish man, and another for best new male actor. In 2002 he was the winner of an MTV along with Vin Diesel, for the best team on the screen. In 2003 he received the award for the best chemistry he had with his car. In 2014 he became a posthumous winner of an MTV award, for being part of the best duo with Vin Diesel in «The fast and furious 6″. A year later, in 2015, he was posthumously awarded for being the best action actor in a film, thanks to the Teen Choice Awards.

In addition to being a famous film actor, he has also participated in television products such as: “Charles in Charge” either “Sharkmen”among many other products.

He has participated in music videos of several well-known artists around the world. In 1997 she participated in the video clip of the song “Wrong thing right then.” In the year 2003 in the musical clip of a Ludacris song called Act a Fool». In 2013 in the collaboration of 2 Chainz together with Wiz Khalifa, whose name is «We own it». Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa paid tribute to him after his death with a song called «See you again». A posthumous tribute for the seventh installment of «The fast and furious».

Without a doubt one of the best artists we have had in recent decades. He deserves his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, for all the merits he has achieved throughout his career.

Related