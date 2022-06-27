Paul McCartney divides his fans after paying tribute to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

On Saturday, June 25, the curtain of the Glastonbury music festival, in the United Kingdom, received Paul McCartney, a musician who performed the classics of The Beatles with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl.

During his participation he had Springsteen who joined him to interpret I Wanna Be Your Man and ex-Nirvana member Grohl to I Saw Her Standing There.

The classics performed by the member of the Beatles included Can’t Buy Me Love, Love Me Do, Blackbird, Helter Skelter, Let It Be Y hey judeamong others.

About 100 thousand people attended the festival and congratulated the singer with a birthday song. It was “one of Glastonbury’s most exciting, uplifting performances…,” the newspaper wrote. Sunday Telegraph about McCartney’s performance.

Support for Johnny Depp

During his performance at the festival, Paul McCartney took advantage of the occasion and showed images of Johnny Depp, something that delighted many and disappointed others.

Although it was not the first time that McCartney expressed support for his friend, the leading actor of Pirates of the CaribbeanGlastonbury attendees were shocked and divided opinion.

According to international media, the former beatle showed a video of Johnny Depp in which he showed sign language while the melody of My Valentine.

Johnny Depp on the big screen at Glastonbury last night 25th June 2022 during Paul McCartney’s performance of ‘My Valentine’. pic.twitter.com/CylJotsiT6 — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) June 26, 2022

Although Depp has participated in several McCartney video clips, fans of the British musician associated the action as a show of support for the actor due to his recent legal confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard and that divided opinions for and against the legendary artist.