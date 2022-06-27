Orlando Bloom’s hard training: “They said I would never walk again”

Every day there are more great movie stars who end up showing what their daily routines are like, their diets or directly their workouts. Some of them preparing for new roles or to show that they lead a healthy life, such as Chris Hemsworth either Dwayne Johnsonamong others.

Now it’s been Orlando Bloom who has taken advantage of their profiles on social networks to share their exercise routine to stay in the best possible shape at 45 years. She has done it after shooting the movie ‘Red Right Hand’ with Garrett Dillahunt and Andie MacDowell.

A story of overcoming

The actor has always shown to be in good shape, but at no time has he shared what they are like his days in the gymuntil now, where he has also wanted to remember his own story of overcoming, when he suffered an accident at the age of 19 that almost left him unable to walk. “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said i would never walk again”, he has written as a caption next to three videos.

In these videos, the British interpreter wanted to show the hardness with which he trains, performing three different exercises: a barbell bicep curl where he has not hesitated to resort to large discs, an abdominal exercise with the abdominal wheel and another exercise open pulley to exercise the back. Some exercises with which he has surprised his more than six million followers on Instagram showing off a lean and muscular body.

It is not the first time that he talks about the accident he suffered in 1998. A mishap that could leave the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in a wheelchair, and that is that fell from a height of three stories while trying to reach a roof. Her spine was crushed.

An accident from which he seems to have recovered, as he wanted to demonstrate in his latest post on Instagram, where in addition to showing that he can walk, he also shows how he is in great physical shape.