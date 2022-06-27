Order and cleanliness have an effect on Khloé Kardashian similar to that of a good aphrodisiac product.

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear on numerous occasions that she is the cleanest and most orderly member of the entire Kardashian clan, perhaps to the point of having developed a worrying obsession with having his house and garden in perfect condition.

Now, the celebrity herself has recognized that the methodical organization of her life, and sometimes that of others, has an effect on her similar to that of a good aphrodisiac product. In your case, receive compliments for the impeccable state of your kitchen or for the exquisite arrangement of your cupboard It is not very different from being complimented on your physical attractiveness..

On her way this week through the program ‘Hot Ones’, which is broadcast on YouTube’, Khloé has been seduced, or at least that is what she seems to consider, by the presenter of this popular space, Sean Evans, who has been pleasantly impressed during a tour of the designer and businesswoman’s mansion. According to the answers that he has given her, it is noted that Khloé couldn’t be more proud of the ‘sexiness’ her home exudes.

“I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best compliment anyone can give me. Praise my cupboard? Of course, you will have everything you want from me, ”she joked in the middle of her conversation. “I love having everything well organized. makes me quite. If we keep talking about order and cleanliness this can end very well“, has added the always outgoing Khloé Kardashian.

