Not only Rome, Cristiano Ronaldo also offered to Inter: Turin would like Ounas

One of the names that could ignite this summer session of Transfer market is that of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion, in fact, a year after his return to Manchester United seems to be pushing to leave the Red Devils already given the disappointing year in England. Many companies are close to the player, and among these there would also be L'Inter. According to Repubblica, in fact, the attacker was proposed, among others, to the Nerazzurri club, not only to Roma, a club that he is mostly whispering about in these hours. However, the Nerazzurri would have declined the offer.

Torino is moving in search of a reinforcement on the trocar. The grenades, in fact, have lost both Marko Pjaca and Brekalo, who have returned to Juventus and Wolfsburg respectively, and want a graft that could potentially be a starter. The last name that ended up in the sights of Urbano Cairo's club is that of Adam Ounas, who appears to be leaving Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be pushing to leave Manchester United just one year after his return to the Red Devils. The Portuguese champion does not seem to be satisfied with the season played, despite he has scored eighteen goals in the league and six in the Champions League. The player, however, wants to play to win and for this reason, according to Repubblica, in addition to Roma he would also have offered to Inter in Italy, for what would be a sensational return after leaving Juventus twelve months ago.

The striker, through his entourage, made an attempt by proposing himself in Italy and beyond, since there was also talk of Bayern Munich, especially in the case of Robert Lewandowski’s farewell, who really like Barcelona. As for the Nerazzurri club, however, the proposal was declined. The net 20 million euros received by the class of 1985 are too many, especially after the return of Romelu Lukaku.

Furthermore, the club’s intentions are to complete the advanced ward with the arrival of Paulo Dybala.

The Turin is looking for reinforcements on the offensive front. The grenades have lost Pjaca and, above all, Brekalo, with the Croatian fundamental in Ivan Juric’s tactical chessboard. Many names have been presented to the club in recent days, the latest in chronological order is that of Adam Ounas, who in all likelihood will leave Napoli this summer given the desire to play with greater continuity than in the last championship, in which he played 15 games, most of the times starting from the bench. The valuation is around 7-8 million euros, also for the contract expiring in June 2023.

