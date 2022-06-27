Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez’s favorite beauty ingredient

In the skincare routine there is a new ally: the retinol! To confirm this are not only the experts, but also two of the most beautiful and envied stars of all. Nicole Kidman And Jennifer Lopezin fact, they cannot do without retinol-based creams and seeing their skin one can only agree with them.

Retinol is the star’s favorite ingredient

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez are not the only stars to love retinol, besides them the ingredient is inevitable in the beauty routine of Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock, the reason? The vitamin A derivative is an excellent one remedy against skin aginghas exfoliating and illuminating characteristics, restoring a complexion that looks twenty years younger.

How to use retinol and have a wow effect

The best time to use the retinol cream it is in the evening, before going to sleep, because the photosensitizing substance when it comes into contact with the sun can cause allergies or sun spots. However, there is no need to worry because it is a problem that is easily solved: the combo for having a luminous complexion is to use the product by associating it with the sunscreen and the moisturizer.

In short, to have skin like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez it takes very little. Discover the creams to have in your beauty routine.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair moisturizer ad quick action protects the skin and at the same time eliminates the signs of aging thanks to the combination of retinol withhyaluronic acid. In no time you can say goodbye to fine lines and stubborn wrinkles and show off a glowing complexion.

Satin Naturel organic retinol cream

Made entirely with natural products such as aloe vera and organic shea butter, the Satin Naturel cream based on retinol plumps and tones the skin by reducing the presence of wrinkles in a few weeks. To be applied on the face, neck and décolleté, the night cream will make you shine in all your beauty.

Kleem Organics moisturizing face cream

The Kleem Organics face cream for men and women significantly reduces skin blemishes, whatever skin type you have. Whether it’s oily, mixed or sensitive, just a few applications are enough and you will have one revitalized complexion it’s a smooth skin. You will just have to apply it on your face before going to sleep and stop thinking about anything because it absorbs quickly without greasing or sticking.

Bioniva Retinol Moisturizer

The benefits of retinol are endless, as well as preventing aging one returns healthier complexion and firmer, younger looking skin. Made with vegan ingredients, the Bioniva Moisturizer is also effective against acne because retinol helps eliminate the bacteria that cause inflammation. Effective not only on the upper layers of the skin, but also on the lower ones, it allows you to obtain a lasting and targeted effect, for a result that will make you feel like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez.

Yeouth eye cream

The secret to a sensual and young look? Retinol! Yeouth cream helps the skin around the eyes to regain tone and elasticity after a few applications. Inevitable in your skincare, increase the collagen production eliminating wrinkles. Rejuvenating your appearance will be a real breeze, just apply it before going to sleep, the cream will take care of the rest.