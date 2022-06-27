News: MUBI: All the movies coming in July

In July MUBI presents the exclusive premiere of THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE by Andrew Dominik, a documentary that evidences the personal and friendly bond between musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis during their creative processes; Y NORTH TERMINAL by Lucrecia Martel, a documentary short film about the life of Salta singer Julieta Laso and the community of women artists in Salta.

Other releases are ALONERS, Hong Sung-eun’s subtle and thoughtful feature debut that portrays modern life and urban loneliness; Y WILDERNESS by Doug Aitken, a record of the modern landscape, through songs generated by artificial intelligence that invites us to reflect on society, the environment and individuals.



MUBI will also offer in July THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES Sergei Parajanov’s version restored by The Film Foundation by Martin Scorsese featuring a biographical account of the Armenian poet and troubadour, Sayat Nova; Y UTØYA – JULY 22 by Erik Poppe, a film representation of the attack on the summer camp, on the island of Utøya, which occurred on July 22, 2011.

THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE

The exclusive streaming premiere of the amazing fusion of performance and documentary THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE, where Andrew Dominik re-teams with musical collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to document first performances of his most recent albums, “Ghosteen” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and “Carnage” (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) . We can see them accompanied by singers and a string quartet, as they develop each song, a deep friendship and personal relationship between two iconoclasts is explored as they move through a new upbeat phase – July 8

NORTH TERMINAL

Lucrezia Martel (ZAMA, THE HEADLESS WOMAN)one of the best active filmmakers, returns with NORTH TERMINAL, a documentary short film produced during the 2020 lockdown that finds the director returning to her home in Salta, one of the most conservative regions in the country. Following the singer Julieta Laso, who becomes an open window to a large community of women artists from Salta. Martel continues to exhibit an unrivaled ability to construct stories from an amalgamation of people and places that, taken together, form a vast panorama of the world that is real, political and symbolic at the same time. The result is a passionate tribute to a community that opened its arms to him as a magnificent antidote to the pandemic – July 20

ALONERS

Korean director Hong Sung-eun’s feature debut is a thoughtful, understated film that creates a clear portrait of modern life and delves into urban loneliness through the keen observation of the characters. Lead Gong Seung-yeon won Best Actress at the Jeonju International Film Festival for her stunning performance-July 11

WILDERNESS

American artist Doug Aitken’s latest work uses a series of AI-generated song cycles to narrate and capture the modern landscape as it transitions from day to night. WILDERNESS it is a piece that flows from person to person, following a subconscious thread where sound and language create a fragile structure and express a collective consciousness. With this work, Atiken explores the life cycle of the individual, society and the environment, while questioning the inescapable fusion of the real and the digital – July 26

THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES

Restored by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES is a biography of the 18th century Armenian poet and troubadour, Sayat Nova. Sergei Parajanov’s masterpiece reveals important events of the poet’s life through poetry itself, and not through scenes with conventional situations or actions – July 12

UTØYA – JULY 22

The first fiction film about the extremist attack on the summer camp on the island of Utøya on July 22, 2011, proposes us to follow Kaja as she tries to survive, minute by minute, in what became the worst day in history. modern Norwegian. With an extensive investigation process and extremely detailed acting work, Erick Poppe seeks to recreate the events in an extremely respectful way, based on the testimonies of a large number of survivors – July 22

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

SEE THE TENDRESSE

After having launched NOUSMUBI continues its retrospective of Alice Diop’s work with her amazing documentary YOU WILL HAVE YOU, which finds the filmmaker in an intimate exploration of masculinity. This subtle and revealing investigation brings together four men from the suburbs of Paris to reflect on their gender role. As they act the way society and their friends expect of “men”, their internal monologues will reveal other desires – July 5

POINT BREAKÇ

Action movie classic directed by Academy Award® winner Kathryn Bigelow (THE HURT LOCKER), where Keanu Reeves plays a cop who infiltrates a group of adrenaline-addicted surfers suspected of committing a series of bank robberies, resulting in some of the most iconic chase scenes of the ’90s – July 7

BAD LIEUTENANT: PORT OF CALL NEW ORLEANS

In this singular piece in the work of the great Werner Herzog, Nicolas Cage plays a homicide detective who, after saving a person from drowning during Hurricane Katrina, injures his back and begins to become addicted to Vicodin already. the cocaine Adding to his tumultuous life is his lover, a prostitute played by Eva Mendes. Together they descend into a world marked by desire and compulsion. The result is a singular masterpiece of cinema: humorous and equally sad. What sets BAD LIEUTENANT apart from the rest of Herzog’s amazing canon is its unhinged levity and his intuitive willingness to try whatever the moment calls for-July 16

MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE

Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature Film, MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE is a brilliant stop-motion animation from director Claude Barras and writer Céline Sciamma (PETITE MAMAN). The film explores the difficulties of being orphaned in a moving story starring Courgette, a 9-year-old boy who, after the sudden death of his abusive mother, is forced to enter an orphanage, where he finally learns to trust and finds love. . Claude Barras’ first feature film stands out for finding a perfect balance of tenderness and realism that manages to captivate all kinds of audiences – July 30

EVERYTHING MUST GO

American director Dan Rush’s feature debut features one of the best dramatic performances from the acclaimed Will Ferrell, who delivers a work of implosive intensity that rings true in every detail. The actor plays an alcoholic who, having a relapse that leads him to lose his wife and his job, organizes a garage sale in an attempt to start over. From the hand of a great cast that includes Laura Dern and Rebecca Hall, this film managed to become a great star of the dramatic comedy genre – July 31

FACES PLACES / VISAGES VILLAGES

Agnès Varda’s latest film finds the iconic director in an unexpected collaboration with photographer JR as they embark on an introspective and reflective road trip. They set off in JR’s photo truck, exploring the villages of rural France to take portraits of their residents and enlarge them into gigantic murals. The documentary is also the portrait of a friendship that was developing during the filming, between surprises and jokes, always laughing at their differences. FACES PLACES is a deeply moving and absolutely essential farewell where Varda’s creative vision is clearer than ever – July 10

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

as anticipated OtherCines.comthe new film by David Cronenberg that had its world premiere in the Official Competition of the recent Cannes Film Festival, will be seen on MUBI from July 29, although before that it will have 6 performances in the Leopoldo Lugones Hall of the San Martín Theater.

