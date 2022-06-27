Natalie Portman responds to hatred towards the Star Wars prequels

As has happened with many other renowned actresses and actors, the acclaimed star of jackie Y the black swan It has some unattractive titles in its filmography: an appropriate description, if we take into account the bad reviews they received at the time. However, the histrion maintains that some “slips” in his career have not really been such, considering the favorable revaluation later given to those films. And among them, Natalie Portman includes the prequel trilogy of the Star Wars franchise.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

In the nineties, a young Natalie Portman became a key player in the universe of Star Wars when George Lucas signed her for the Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Among many other famous characters, that 1999 film introduced Padme Amidala, queen of Naboo and future mother of twins Luke and Leia. Evidently, this role —same one that she also played in the two subsequent films, Attack of the clones Y Revenge of the Sith— led to Portman achieving absolute worldwide fame, along with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. However, not everything was perfect for this prequel trilogy.

Particularly, the phantom menace hit a massive wall of negative feedback upon its release. Little mattered the glorious score of John Williams and the spectacular final battle with lightsabers. Neither critics nor fans could forgive its slow pace, the political verbiage, the inclusion of “midi-chlorians” as an explanation for the Force, and the disastrous presence of Jar Jar Binks. On the other hand, from Natalie Portman’s perspective, the original hate has subsided and there is now much greater appreciation from the public.

This was stated by the actor in a recent interview with Varietywhen talking about Thor, a dark world, another mega production in which he participated and that ended up being battered by critics. In fact, that 2013 film is listed among the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Portman is confident that, over time, he will change the perception around that God of Thunder sequel, just as he did with Star Wars and even with The perfect assassinhis 1994 film debut that was not to everyone’s liking either.

“I mean, it also happened to me with The perfect assassin. She was critically butchered », declared the actress. “That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is a mess.’ And then, twenty years later – actually, thirty years later to the perfect killeror— is loved.”

In 2019, Natalie Portman expressed that the high expectation towards the phantom menacebeing the first Star Wars in fifteen years, also played against it (via Empire).

“It was hard and a bummer because it seemed like people were so excited about the new [películas]», He confessed at the time. “And then those people were disappointed. I was also at an age where I didn’t really understand that that is the nature of the beast. When something has this much anticipation, it can almost only disappoint.”

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

We will see Natalie Portman soon in Thor: Love and Thunder, in the role of Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. Its premiere in Mexican theaters will take place on July 7 of the current year. She directs Taika Waititi and the cast is complemented by Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.