Natalie Portman mocks Chris Hemsworth’s (Thor) ‘technique’ to go unnoticed

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is falling. This new solo superhero adventure follows his timeline after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. After that end of the saga, Thor continued on his way with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Although you will not be alone in this adventure. The Norse God get back together with Jane Fosternow converted into the Goddess of Thunder, and embodied by Natalie Portman.

The latter has shared a funny anecdote lived with Chris Hemsworth during the filming of this movie they shot in Australia. And according to Portman, she and her co-star shared much more than filming: their children went to the same school during the production of the film.

This is how he told it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed the curious moment they shared for this: “One day we coincided pick them up from school And I felt really sad for him.”

The ‘Black Swan’ actress went to pick up her son Aleph and her daughter Amalia. There she was able to see how Chris Hemsworth, who was in her native country, was hidden behind some trees to try to go unnoticed without being recognized by the whole school.





Hemsworth, who was going to pick up their children India, Tristan and Sashawhom he has with Elsa Pataky, tried to keep a low profile, something more complicated for him due to his corpulence, as Natalie Portman explains: “I am smaller and I can camouflage myself with the rest of the mothers, but he arrives and it’s like suddenly a greek god passes by“, he says laughing.

The actress has also told how her children, like the rest of the fans of the saga, are eager to see her new film: “They really want to see it! It is very good to do something that my children are so intrigued about, because they usually tell me, ‘Don’t go to work, Mom.’ Now they tell me, ‘Go!'”

Her 5-year-old daughter Amalia is so excited that she even has her own Thunder Goddess figure: “She went with her nanny to a store the other day and came home with the figure. She’s been running around screaming ‘Supermama!’, which excites me a lot”, says the actress.

