Natalie Portman Is Almost As Smart As Albert Einstein (And This Proves It) – Movie News

What do you think of when you hear the name Natalie Portman? Maybe at her Oscar for the black swanin his notable participation in the saga of starwars as Senator Padmé Amidala or in her return to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Although you should also know that his intelligence level is very close to Albert Einstein.

Let’s go by parts: To measure the intelligence quotient, also known by the acronym IQ, it is necessary to do a series of tests, the best known is the Wechsler scale, where people are subjected to four exercises divided into verbal comprehension, perceptual reasoning, working memory and processing speed; evidence that protagonist of Lucy in the Sky, Annihilation Y Vox Lux, the price of fame left on the ground.

According to these metrics the Average IQ of people in the world is between 90 and 109 points, of course by increasing the amount the intellect is greater. In the case of Natalie Portman, who shared credits with Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson in the new God of Thunder movie, he has an IQ of 140 points, which is considered a true genius.

Although the studies of the intellect did not yet exist as we know them today while Albert Einstein was alive, there is no number that everyone agrees on. However, Jonathan Wai, an assistant professor of educational policy and psychology at the University of Arkansas, wrote on this subject in Psychology Today, stating that the person responsible for completing the theory of relativity would have an IQ of 160.

At this point, Natalie Portman, who debuted opposite Jean Reno in The perfect assassinhe would be 20 points short of one of the smartest men in human history. Of course, we are talking about a level disputed by geniuses of the stature of Steve Jobs or Stephen Hawking.