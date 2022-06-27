Natalie Portman defends the prequel trilogy and reassesses her current weight – FayerWayer

After the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi everyone talks about Star Wars and what it has become now. Everyone, even Natalie Portman.

Star Wars is one of the most important cultural and cinematographic phenomena in the history of pop culture in the 20th century.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker