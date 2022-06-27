Natalie Portman defends the prequel trilogy and reassesses her current weight – FayerWayer

After the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi everyone talks about Star Wars and what it has become now. Everyone, even Natalie Portman.

Star Wars is one of the most important cultural and cinematographic phenomena in the history of pop culture in the 20th century.

To this day, it remains one of the best-known and most beloved franchises among entertainment consumers.

Whether in movie theaters, streaming platforms, comics, or animated series. Every production around Star Wars is an event. Although his most recent releases have not been devastating successes.

The third trilogy of the saga started in a big way but closed with alarming numbers for both fans and those who take care of Lucasfilm’s finances.

Disney Plus and its exclusive series of this franchise had become the refuge for fans thanks to The Mandalorian. But that seam is probably wearing down too.

At least that’s the impression we got after seeing what they did with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. A product alien to the duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, commanded by Kathleen Kennedy and that has received mixed reviews for its irregularity.

The problem with Obi-Wan Kenobi is that it’s too obvious that it was a two-hour story stretched into a mini-series of six one-hour episodes. But this has helped reassess the prequel trilogy.

Natalie Portman weighs in on the Star Wars prequels

In an interview with Variety magazine, Natalie Portman ended up talking about her participation in the second Star Wars trilogy, from Episodes I to III, although the main reason for her interview was the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Everything stemmed from a point in the talk where they talked about the poor reception that Thor: The Dark World had at the time, and the actress ended up reflecting on how that has happened before in her career with other films, including those of George Lucas:

“I mean, I also had (this problem) with El Perfecto Asesino. It was trashed by critics and now, despite having been in Marvel and Star Wars movies, it’s mainly what people approach me for.

That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out I was like, “Oh my God, this is a mess.” And then 20 years later, actually 30 years later for The Perfect Killer, they’re completely loved.”

And that’s pretty much what has happened with that Star Wars prequel trilogy. At the time it was harshly criticized.

But now over the years and after seeing what Disney did with Episodes VII, VIII and IX, these movies have taken on a new, more positive value among fans.