Natalie Portman celebrates that there are more superheroines that girls can admire

You may not remember it, but back in the early 2000s, the idea of ​​a superhero movie was unthinkable. Back then, efforts like Elektra – 10%, Catwoman – 9% and Supergirl – 7% had convinced Hollywood that women couldn’t make it at the box office. All those prejudices, fortunately, have changed with the most recent dominance of that subgenre of action and Natalie Portman is happy that there are more and more female characters in it.

Do not miss: Thor: Love and Thunder | The first reactions say that it is the funniest movie in the MCU, with a terrifying Christian Bale

In interview with Variety, Natalie Portman, who next week will debut as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, explained that she is very happy to return to Marvel now as a superhero in her own right. And not only that, but there are many other female characters like Jane Foster that girls and boys can look up to and find inspiration in.

I feel very lucky. I am thrilled by what Jane’s story has become. I think it’s amazing that all childhoods have a breadth of women they can relate to and that it’s not just one. I feel like when I grew up we had Wonder Woman and Catwoman. There was this one of those characters, but now having this variety of personalities, different looks, different powers, it allows everyone to imagine her potential.

Since Wonder Woman – 92% was a box office hit, with over $822 million worldwide, things only look better for projects led by women. The same thing happened with Captain Marvel – 60%, which exceeded expectations with US $1,128 million at the box office. Although Portman’s character will co-star in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s certainly an upgrade for Jane, who in the past was just her romantic interest.

Of course, Mighty Thor won’t be the first heroine Portman plays. She is also well remembered as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, which although they did not have the best response from critics or the public, at least they tried to do her main female character more justice. We will have to wait and see what becomes of Jane under the direction of Taika Waititi.

We recommend: Kevin Feige talks about the future of Chris Hemsworth in the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel has made an effort, particularly since 2019, to give its superheroines more prominence and is about to have the largest number since its franchise began. This year alone, four have been added to the canon: Layla from Moon Knight – 87%, Ms. Marvel – 100%, America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% and in August we will finally see the long-awaited debut of She-Hulk, who will have her own television series.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 7. Until then, Ms Marvel will continue with its new episodes every week and we will soon discover that Shuri joins the long list of superheroines if she takes on the mantle of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a film that is scheduled to be released in October and will be the last of the series. saga to arrive this year.

Continue reading: Natalie Portman defends the Star Wars prequels and ensures that fans change their minds over time