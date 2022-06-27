Movies and TV: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The legal trial for defamation came to an end; He sued for $50 million and she countersued for $100 million; when will we know who won?

TAfter several weeks of accusing each other and sharing details of their private lives with the whole world, It seems that the fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is finally very close to coming to an end. The hearings ended this Friday and now It’s up to the jury to determine who is right.. So we leave you with a summary of what has happened with one of the issues that has drawn a lot of attention in the world of entertainment.

Is the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial over?

Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have engaged in a tremendous legal battle for six weeks, presenting different arguments, witnesses and endless evidence before the eyes of the whole world. Now the trial enters its final stretch because the lawyers have already presented the last arguments and It will be the jury who will have to announce its verdict, without there being an official date to do so for now.

-WE RECOMMEND YOU: These are today’s bets, odds and predictions for the 2022 Liga MX Grand Final

Why did Johnny Depp sue Amber Heard?

The 58-year-old actor decided to sue his former partner for 50 million dollars, After that in 2018, Amber Heard published an article in the Washington Post where she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse and although she did not mention names, all eyes pointed to Deep.

What was Amber Heard’s counterclaim against Johnny Depp?

The answer was not long in coming Amber Heard decided to sue the actor for the sum of 100 million dollarsall this after Deep’s lawyer described the actress’s accusations as a hoax.

When will the resolution of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial be known?

The jury made up of seven members is deliberating, in fact, it began this Friday and ended after five in the afternoon. They agreed to meet again next Tuesday, May 31, to discuss, so there is still no confirmed date to know the resolution of the case.

These are the 5 most important moments of the trial Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

Accusation of sexual assault. Amber Heard accuses Deep of having abused her using even a bottle.

Organic waste in the bed. Johnny Deep accuses his ex-partner of having left fecal remains on his bed.

Edited photos. Heard presented as evidence a series of photographs where she allegedly appears with blows to the face as a result of Deep’s attacks. Lawyer Camille Vasquez accuses that they were manipulated.

controversial message. Deep would have used the phrase “Let’s drown her before we burn her” in some messages exchanged with Paul Bettany in 2013, at that time he was not married to Amber, although he argued that they were phrases taken from a movie and used as black humor.

Testimony of Kate Moss. Moss was Deep’s partner for some years and denied that at any time he had thrown her down the stairs, arguing that she was the one who slipped and Deep only came to her aid.