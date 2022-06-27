Over the years, millions of people have begun to realize that playing video games is not, at all, something terrible and bad for your health, as we were led to believe a long time ago. Although there is still a long way to go and improve, every time video games are introduced into aspects of our daily lives to improve them, and this is what has happened recently, since Minecraft will be used in a Chinese university for educational purposes.

We have been able to know this news thanks to the digital medium Superpixel, where we are given many more details when delving into what Minecraft will be used at the Chinese University of Xiamen in a specific course for software engineers called “Interactive design case study”, where students will be able to shape whatever crazy ideas they have from the Mojang game.

In addition, the Minecraft game designer will also join this course to teach students how to use the title editing tools. Hopefully this will become much more popular over timesince without a doubt, there are hundreds of games that can be given a wonderful educational approach.