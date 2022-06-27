Minecraft – Frog: Where to find them and how to breed them?

Appearing with the Minecraft “Wild Update” patch 1.19, frogs are small, completely harmless, and mostly passive creatures that populate around waterholes. In this guide, we explain how to find them, but also how to feed them and even breed them!

Find and breed frogs in Minecraft

Frogs are quite unique creatures that only appear in very specific places, although they are quite numerous. There are three types, each with their favorite place to live:

Temperate Frog: Appears in so-called “temperate” biomes, beaches, forests, caves, or swamps in particular.

Cold Frog: Appears in so-called “cold” biomes, the taiga, the End, or the snowy mountains in particular.

Hot Frog – Appears in so-called “hot” biomes, jungles, deserts, mangroves, or the Nether in particular.

All of these frogs can generally be found near most water sources in Minecraft, and their type naturally varies depending on the biome they are found in.

Warm frogs in a mangrove swamp

Unlike many other animals, frogs cannot be tamed and therefore remain in the wild all the time. They have the ability to jump up to a height of 8 blocks and they especially like the presence of water lilies they can jump on, but also water points where they can swim.

What do frogs eat in Minecraft?

They only stare at certain jelly mobs as long as they are small enough, otherwise they ignore them completely:

slime cubes

The small magmacubes

When a frog of any kind attacks one of these cubes, it instantly destroys it and disappears without awarding any loot or experience to the player. On the other hand, after killing a Magma Cube, it leaves behind a Grelamp whose type varies depending on the type of frog that has defeated the small cube in question:

Temperate frogs spawn ocher grelamps

Cold frogs spawn green grelamps

Warm frogs spawn warm grelamps

The Grelamps have no other use than decorative. These are luminous blocks of variable color depending on the type of Grelamp, perfect for your interiors or your underground explorations.

Also, when a frog attacks and kills a Slime, it causes a Slime Ball to appear, which is used in particular to create Magma Creams, Slime Blocks or Leashes. They are also used for breeding frogs.

The Grelamps illuminate quite well!

Tadpoles: Breeding frogs in Minecraft

Although they are untamable, frogs can reproduce. To do this, you will need two of them and Slime Balls: favorite food! Simply get the two animals close together, then feed them both with a slime ball to start playback. If you’re in any doubt, little hearts appear above the two frogs in full play.

Two balls of slime and bam, they’re tadpoles!

After that, one of the two frogs will go to the nearest water point to lay her eggs there. Since gender binaries don’t exist in Minecraft, the frog that lays eggs is randomly chosen and you can’t do anything about it, so breed any kind of frog you want.

Then small frog eggs will appear in the water. Make sure you leave him alone: ​​if you interact with them they are automatically destroyed as they are very fragile, however you can jump on them if you wish, this will have no impact on his development. After 5-10 minutes, all the eggs hatch and give birth to little tadpoles!

Tadpoles are extremely fragile and can be killed in one hit by most creatures in Minecraft, their deadliest enemy of course being the axolotl. Similarly, they cannot survive out of water and therefore must be kept in a water hole until their evolution is complete.

But while eggs and frogs can’t be carried by the player, tadpoles can! You simply need to equip yourself with water and collect the tadpoles of your choice before transferring them to another water point. These fragile creatures grow very fast, even faster than the eggs they came from, but if you’re short on time, give them slime balls and they will grow at lightning speed.

Everyone has their favorite means of transportation, okay?

Last but not least, it is important to note that the type of frog each tadpole will evolve into does not depend on the type of its two parents, but rather on the biome it evolves in. So, if two hot frogs give birth to tadpoles and they evolve in a cold biome, it’s the cold frogs that will spawn after a few minutes!