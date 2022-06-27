Minecraft: All Cheat Codes, Universal, Java, Windows and more

Minecraft allows its players to access the classic video game option of using cheat codes to obtain various aspects by cheating a bit, but saving us time and, in many cases,

The hidden lines of code that offer many possibilities for purposes as diverse as they are varied. Whether you’re looking to discover a biome you’re trying to find, or spawn a specific creature, we’ve got you covered in this guide!

Universal Cheat Codes for Minecraft

Minecraft cheat codes are divided into several categories depending on the version of the game you are running. Fortunately, some of them are universal to all versions. Here is the full list, as well as the expected effects:

/difficulty: Allows you to change the difficulty of the current game. Replace with one of the following difficulties: Easy, Hard, Normal or Peaceful

/locate: Shows the coordinates of the selected structure

/summon: Summons the creature of your choice to your location. Replace “name” with “bat” for a bat or “cat” for a cat, for example

/erase [objetivo]: removes all items from target player’s inventory. replace [objetivo] with the name of the player of your choice

/clone: ​​clone the blocks in the coordinates you choose

/love [nivel de hechizo]: allows you to enchant the item currently equipped by the player of your choice with the enchantment of your choice

/experience stablecer> levels>: Change the experience currently possessed by the player of your choice by assigning or removing experience points

/gamemode: Changes the current game mode to four available options: Adventure (Adventure), Creative (Creator), Spectator (Spectator), or Survival (Survival)

/to give [cantidad]: Adds an item of your choice to the selected player’s inventory in an adjustable amount

/kill (name): Instantly kill the creature or player of your choice

/setworldspawn: adjust the spawn location in the world to your liking

/playsound [elemento] [volumen] [tono] [volumen mínimo]: Allows you to play the sound of your choice and have a given player listen to it at the desired volume

/stopsound [fuente] [sonido]: Cancels the effects of the previous command

/tp [nombre del objeto]: Teleports the entity or player of your choice to you or any other entity or player

/timeset: Adjust game time

/gamemode [jugador]: Allows you to change the game mode of the player you choose

/xp et> levels>: Adjust the player experience of your choice

Admin Codes

The codes below are not actually cheats. In fact, they allow administrators of a given game to manage it by revoking certain permissions or placing advertisements. Nothing big, but they can be very useful!

/deop: delete the operator status of the selected player

/op: Grants operator status to the selected player

/gamerule [valor]: Modify the game rules according to multiple available options (to give a specific theme to the game for example)

/say: posts a general chat message visible to all players in the game

/Say to: Send a private message to the selected player

/trigger [set ]: Change the score of the selected player

Minecraft Java Edition Specific Codes

The codes presented below are exclusively dedicated to the Java Edition of Minecraft and therefore cannot be used in other versions of the game.

/data: Modify block properties

/defaultgamemode: change the default game mode

/seed: displays the seed id of the world you are in

/forceload move> [x2, z2]: Force or remove the charge from certain areas of the current world

/omar recipe> [nombre del jugador]: adds or removes the crafting blueprint for a given item from a player’s inventory

/worldborder establish> [tiempo]: adjust current world boundaries

Codes specific to the Windows 10 edition of Minecraft

Finally, we invite you to discover the most important codes you need to know for the Windows 10 edition of Minecraft, unusable again in the other versions of the game.

/setmaxplayers: sets the maximum number of players that can be present in the world at the same time

/alwaysday: Completely eliminate game night, the heat of the sun will bathe you permanently!

/daylock: Modify the current day

/save: Allows you to manage save games in the current world

/toggledownfall: allows you to adjust current global weather events