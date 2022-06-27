Mexico overwhelms Puerto Rico and advances to the quarterfinals of the Premundial Sub 20

There was no human power that could with the Aztec Selection, which with authority won 6-0 to Puerto Rico in the round of 16 of Under 20 World Cupestablishing himself as the great favorite of the tournament, and taking another step towards the World Cup in the category, and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

From start to finish, the team led by Louis Ernesto Perez. The Mexican team dominated possession of the ball from the opening whistle, and although it was difficult for them to reflect it on the scoreboard, the goal finally fell at 24′, with a great individual play by Fidel Ambriz.

The can was opened and the goals did not stop falling in favor of the Aztec team. Torres scored the second before the break, but extra time ended up being a real party. Lozano, Marsical, Violante and Hernandez scored for a 6-0 that excites and places Mexico in the quarterfinals, where will face Guatemala next Wednesday. If they win that game, the Aztec team will secure their ticket to the World Cup.

END OF THE MATCH | Mexico 6-0 Puerto Rico

MIN 78′ | Mexico goal! Chuy Hernández scores with a header.

MIN 71 | The fifth fell! Isaias Violante does not forgive inside the area.

MIN 53 | MARISCAL CHAVA GOAL! Accurate header by Mariscal for 4-0.

MIN 48 | MEXICO GOAL! Esteban Lozano defines inside the area.

10:30 PM | Start the second half

MIN 33 | GOOOL FOR MEXICO! Christian Torres increases the advantage with a powerful shot.

MIN 24 | GOOOAAAL FROM MEXICO! Great individual play by Fidel Ambríz to open the scoring.

MIN 20 | Mexico dominates possession of the ball, but the 0-0 remains in San Pedro Sula.

21:30 | The match starts at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras! Follow the most important actions here.

21:02 | This is how teams jump onto the pitch!

The Mexican National Team Sub 20 faces Puerto Rico in the round of 16 Pre-Mundial of the category, after the Aztec team, led by Luis Ernesto Pérez, finished in first place in their group, thus placing themselves as the great favorite to advance to the quarterfinal stage.

There is no margin for error for the Mexican team, which is bound to get its ticket to the next stage of the tournament. Remember that only the teams that reach the semifinals will be classified for the World Cup in this category. However, the main goal is paris 2024and the two teams that play in the Grand Final of this Under 20 World Championship will have their ticket for the french olympic joust.

Puerto Rico qualified for these round of 16 directly, after having won the group stage of its sector, but still arrives with the victim tag against the Aztec team. Only a surprise could make the Puerto Rican team eliminate Mexico.

