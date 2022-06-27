Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, reveals that she had an abortion and criticizes the decision of the Supreme Court | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- The United States is divided after the decision made by the country’s Supreme Court last Friday, June 24, repeal the protection of the right to abortion. This is a historic decision that would allow each state to decide whether to uphold or prohibit reproductive rights.

The ruling states that the Constitution “does not grant” this right and grants the authority to legislate on abortion to the “people” and their “elected representatives.” Important celebrities have spoken out against this decision, expressing their rejection of the measure that violates the right to decide on reproduction.

One of them is Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker. The young woman not only criticized the measure of the Court, but also shared his own experience accessing this right, since an abortion was performed in 2020.

There are countless women who have struggled to make the decision to have an abortion. I too have struggled with the choice but in 2020 when the world was collapsing during the pandemic I sought an abortion,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“The present day makes a big setback in history, a profound injustice for women in the United States,” she commented. She later added that her decision was “private and personal” and that she was fortunate to have a great doctor who supported her through the process.

Later, he praised the health personnel and said that “with your help, I can be the happy and healthy person you are today”. “Now to learn that even more women will not have the opportunity to seek a safe decision and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.

“In a world that constantly marginalizes women, this seems like the biggest assault of all. ban abortion does not prevent abortions, prevents safe abortions”, he concluded.

The model later said that she was receiving criticism for revealing her experience and asked users to unfollow her if they disagreed with her values.

In October of last year, Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan less than three months after announcing their engagement, and Vin Diesel was in charge of take her to the altar, as promised to Paul Walker.