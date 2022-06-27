Maverick – Lights of the Century

More than a month after its theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high.

STAFF / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- More than a month after its theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high.

The feature film starring Tom Cruise reached a billion dollars raised around the world this weekend, a figure that had only been reached by Spider-Man: No Way Home in times of pandemic.

With these numbers, the film became the highest-grossing 2022 release globally, according to Box Office Mojo. In second place is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with 947 million so far; and in third is Batman, with 770.3 million.

The results of Top Gun are very favorable for its study, Paramount Pictures, and especially because, according to Variety, the film was not released in China or Russia. The company recently reported that of the audience that has seen the film, about 16 percent have seen it more than once and 4 percent have seen it more than four times.

Despite the fact that it was released since the end of May, Maverick was yesterday practically tied with a premiere, Elvis, as the highest grossing film of the weekend in the United States and Canada. Both raised approximately 30.5 million dollars between last Friday and Sunday. The final numbers will be announced today.

In addition to receiving very good reviews, the sequel to Top Gun: Passion and Glory (1986) has marked a milestone in the career of its protagonist. It is the first Tom Cruise project to break $1 billion during its run in theaters, as well as the first to gross over $100 million over a single weekend in the US market.

It may interest you: Netflix makes mass layoffs in the United States