Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s controversial phrase about Final Duel

Following the recent successes of “blade runner 2049” either “Alien:Covenant“, Ridley Scott is back in front of a super production. “final duel” will be the director’s next film, which will feature nicole holofcener, Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck What screenwriters.

Damon and Affleck they already wrote together “The unstoppable Will Hunting“, with which they managed to win an Oscar in 1997. Now they meet again for “Duel Final”, in which they will also work with holofcenerthe director of works like “Can you ever forgive me?Matt. Damonwho, in addition to being a screenwriter, will play one of the main characters, told in a interview for Entertainment Tonight how did you feel rewrite alongside Affleck and how has it been shared the script work of “final duel“, which already has a amazing trailer.

When Ben and I wrote The unstoppable Will Hunting, we didn’t know anything about structure, so we wrote thousands of pages, but having spent 30 years making movies we’ve learned something about structuring a script and everything has gone much faster. “Final Showdown” is a story about perspective, so we wrote the male perspective and Nicole wrote the female point of view. That is the architecture of the film. Matt Damon

“final duel” will be about the duel (obviously) that took place in 14th century France between Jean de Carrougesinterpreted by Damon, and Jacques LeGreywho will give life Adam Driver. This challenge occurred when the second accused the first of having raped his wife, Margaret (jodie eat). The most interesting thing about this film is the way it will be told, and that is that the three versions of the event, those of the two gentlemen and that of the woman.

The premiere of “final duel” is planned for the next October 15thso in less than three months we will be able to enjoy the Ridley Scott new movie that has put together again as screenwriters to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck almost a quarter of a century later.