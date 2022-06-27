Mark Wahlberg reveals why he invested in Flecha Azul tequila brand

Like other movie stars like George Clooney, models like Kendall Jenner or athletes like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the actor Mark Wahlberg he has not been able to resist the idea of ​​entering the tequila business.

Wahlber, 50, announced that he already has his own brand under the legendary firm Flecha Azul. The tequila company is experiencing a new stage thanks to the financial involvement of the actor, but also to the work of the businessman Aron Márquez and the professional golfer Abraham Ancer, the co-owners of it.

Also read: The surprising physical change of Mark Wahlberg: from the ‘six pack’ to the prominent belly

The American artist himself recognized hollywoodreporter that, when offered the opportunity to participate in the project, his first response was a resounding “no”, since he thought that the product would end up being of low quality even if it was shrouded in a halo of celebrity and sophistication, as is the case with beverage brands advertised by celebrities.

“There are so many people who claim to have gone to Mexico to create an authentic tequila and grow agave and all that stuff, and it turns out that’s not the case. But they reassured me and gave me certainty. They are two wonderful guys, young, but with the ideas very clear,” Mark said. He also revealed that the distillery where his tequila is produced is in Jalisco.

“I said ‘I want to put my money where my mouth is and write a big check and get involved with your brand and use all my resources’ Everything we have we will take advantage of and use to make sure that this brand is as successful as possible, “he explained. protagonist of ted.

“Excited to share my latest project @flechaazultequila” Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave, this tequila is ultra-premium and truly honors its Mexican roots. #DrinkFlechaAzul #FlechaAzulPartner. I can’t wait for you to try it. Cheers,” the actor posted on social media.

Excited to announce my latest project, @BlueArrowTeq. When I met founders @Abraham_Ancer & Aron Marquez and tried Flecha Azul, I wanted to share their amazing product with the rest of the world. For more info, go to https://t.co/jaDspu6NNn #DrinkBlueArrow #BlueArrowPartner pic.twitter.com/zWbLkT9q9R — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) January 11, 2022