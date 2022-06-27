Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the perfect Barbie and Ken

Finally, the Barbie of margot robbie meet Ken, played by Ryan Goslingon the set of the new film of the most famous doll in the world.

The stars are filming the film in Los Angeles and the first sightings of them in their characters left the world surprised.

In her cowgirl style, Margot’s Barbie looked splendid with her long blonde hair and a corset and pants outfit with pink ribbons. The Wolf of Wall Street actress wore a white cowgirl hat with a pink bow to match her entire outfit.

Margot was all smiles as she chatted with her co-star, who will play Ken, the doll’s boyfriend. Ryan, for his part, also wore a black cowboy outfit and matched the same pink bandana as Barbie.

The actor wore a white cowboy hat and boots of the same color, which went with the whole outfit.

Ryan and Margot, the perfect couple?

Despite the groundswell of criticism generated by the first official photograph of Ryan as Ken, the actor has managed to please the audience after all. Many pointed out that Gosling is probably a little old to play Ken, although those doubts were left out.

Rumor has it that there will be different versions of Barbie and Ken throughout the film. So Ryan and Margot won’t be the only ones in the lead role.

It is said that one Barbie will be played by Issa Rae and the other could be Hari Nef. While Marvel’s Simu Liu and new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa will play other Kens.

It was New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan who tweeted about it. I’m hearing amazing jokes from BARBIE in Cannes. For one thing, I heard that Ryan Gosling isn’t the only Ken in the BARBIE movie. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken.”

This decision could be a way to include some varieties of the doll in the same movie. Although Gosling and Robbie are the most adapted to the original version of the toys.

So far, there is nothing certain about the plot of the film. It is unknown if it will be different stories in the same setting, or if the different versions of Barbie will share the scene.

