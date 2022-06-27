Madame Web signs Emma Roberts for an unknown role

Spider-Man spin-off centered on Madame Web will be Emma Roberts’ first movie based on a comic

Unlike her aunt Julia, who (although her career is more varied) we remember more for her romantic comedies, emma roberts has become one of the scream queens of recent years. After participating in films like scream 4, delirium either abandonedand several seasons of American Horror Storythe young actress is the most recent addition to madam webas published by Deadline.

Roberts joins dakota johnson, isabel mercedes, Celeste O’Connor Y sydney sweeney in the movie Sony. With so many unknowns about the film and the cast that continues to expand, it’s hard to even speculate on which character Roberts might play. Johnson is believed to play Julia Carpenter, the second character to call herself Madame Web in the comics. Rumors surrounding Sweeney’s character range from silver sable to black catgoing by Gwen Stacywhile fans are convinced that Merced will play Anya Heart. One thing is for sure though, Sony is uploading the film, which will be directed by S J Clarksonwith great talents.

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel they’ve probably never heard of. However, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy has taught us something, is that with a great creative team you can get the public interested in the most obscure properties known to all.

The screenwriter Dennis O’Neill and the artist John Romita Jr. created Madame Web in November 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web’s real name is Cassandra Webb and was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed, but also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she’s a mutant, something Sony can’t use in-universe for her, since she’s a property of Sony. Disneyso it will be interesting to see what direction they take with it.