Luke Skywalker could soon arrive at Fortnite if we attend to the clues of the game itself

Epic’s free-to-play battle royale files hint at the character’s arrival, at least as an NPC.

Fortnite has released this June Season 3 of Chapter 3 which, with the nickname of Coolincorporates the usual novelties and also iconic characters from the world of cinema, such as Indiana Jones or Darth Vader himself from the Star Wars saga.

The fearsome villain has already made his appearance in Epic’s free-to-play battle royale through update 21.10, integrating himself as an enemy NPC that we can meet at different points on the island. It doesn’t look like he’s the last Star Wars character though: Luke Skywalker could be added soon.

It is speculated with an appearance as an NPCWe make this statement based on the files of the game itself. After the update, we note that Luke’s sword has been added to the title folders as well as Vader’s. This confirms that we will be able to use the lightsaber in a similar way to what happens with the villain, but there is more.

And is that the file has the tagline ‘NPC’ in the name, so Luke Skywalker is expected to act as a character that we can interact with. In addition, it is expected that there will be some kind of skin or appearance of the character, since it would not make sense for Epic to miss the opportunity by having such a license.

In this way, Forntite continues to receive content after the events of the end of season 2 that have left us with an even more light-hearted tone than usual. Partnerships remain a key point of the strategy of Epic, whether with major film franchises or with other video game phenomena.

