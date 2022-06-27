Love MI, the exhibition order of the artists of the Fedez event in Piazza Duomo

Very little is missing a Love MI, a free event wanted by Fedez that tomorrow, Tuesday 28 June, will bring 22 artists and numerous special guests to Piazza Duomo in Milan. Presented by Eleonoire Casalegno, Aurora Ramazzotti and Gabriele Vagnato, the event will be broadcast live from 6pm on Mediaset Infinity and from 7pm on Italia 1.





Love Mi, the free charity event to raise funds for the non-profit organization TOG

Love MI is included in the schedule of Milan is Viva. In addition, it is promoted by the municipal administration to support live performances. Like many of the rapper’s operations, the event will not be an end in itself. Indeed, the concert aims to raise funds, thanks to the solidarity number 45595, in favor of TOG – TOGETHER TO GO, a non-profit organization that has become a center of excellence in the rehabilitation of children suffering from complex neurological diseases.

The concert, as mentioned, will be completely free and an important moment for several young artists who will have the opportunity to make themselves known by the general public.

A limited number of people will be able to access Piazza Duomo and a big screen in front of the Monument of Vittorio Emanuele II to allow everyone to enjoy the concert to the fullest.

Also, on the occasion of Love MI the Duomo stops of the red and yellow lines will be closed at 14:00. It will be possible to get off at nearby stops. These lines will also be upgraded and will close later.

So here it is the performance order of Love MI.

From 18 on Mediaset Infinity:

Caneda

MYDRAMA

Frada

Dear

PAULO

Beba

From 19 on Italy 1:

Pink Chemical

Rose Villain

MILES

Mara Sattei

Nitro

Aries

M ¥ SS KETA

Lazza

Dargen D’Amico

Rhove

Paky

Shiva

Ghali

Tananai

Tedua

Fedez and J-Ax



