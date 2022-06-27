Love and Thunder’ the last appearance of Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth admits that he does not know if he will return to Marvel Cinematic Universe or the last time he will play the god of thunder will be in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich is about to be released.

He explained it in an interview with Extra TV, which they have performed on the red carpet during the premiere of the film. “Every time I play Thor I ask myself, is this the last time they let me do it? So I do not know. He would come back as many times as he can until someone kicks me off the stage. He loves me. My career is based on this character, coming back again and again and working with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy.”

“We’ll see, we’ll see what the fans want,” he continued. “I’m up for anything, to have a good time and it’s just what we’ve been experiencing with Marvel has been.” Chris Hemsworth’s comments are in line with another interview he gave for the magazine. wired where he assures that probably Thor: Love and Thunder be his last movie with Marvel:

“I’ve been playing Thor for ten or eleven years now, and each time it’s been a new and exciting experience. This time has not been the exception. It feels like we’re trying something new that hasn’t been done before, and I was—in Taika’s words—a romantic comedy that takes place in space, kind of crazy and crazy.”

It is not the first time that the actor is ambiguous in relation to his work as Thor. After The dark world, the actor explained that he felt bored. “I did not feel that the character grew in any way and did not show anything new to the audience,” he explained in an interview and he was right. Then came Ragnarok, which completely changed the record and showed a completely different face of the god of thunder. “I wanted to break the mold,” he continued. With Thor: Love and Thunder They continue along this path that has given such good results for the study.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the first time that Marvel has made four films of a character

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s the first time Marvel has made a fourth character-centric movie. The most have been the cases of Iron Man or Captain America, who had their respective trilogies. Additionally, Chris Hemsworth has portrayed the character in eight different feature films within the cinematic universe.

But between the success of Thor: Ragnarök and the way the character ended after Avengers: Endgame, it makes perfect sense that a fourth film is made, in addition, repeating director, Taika Waititi. In the film we will also have the opportunity to see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor and the appearance of Christian Bale as Gorr, the Butcher God.

Although some possible plot of the film has been leaked and therefore, more than one spoilersNot much is known about how the film will evolve. We will find out from next July 8, when Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters around the world.



