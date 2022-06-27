Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi talks about the difficulties of the film’s post-production

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder talks about the problems of working on two such big projects at the same time.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview with SlashFilm Taika Waititi he said that it was not easy to work on two big projects at the same time like the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder – of which he is director, writer and performer – and on the HBO series Max Our Flag Means Death – of which he is executive producer and interpreter of Blackbeard -, admitting that he may have underestimated the scope of the two works.