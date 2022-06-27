“Like”: a former driver chose the only rider who will rival Max Verstappen for the title

Max Verstappen He is the man of the 2022 Formula 1 season, who out of nine races has taken first place in six and therefore easily dominates the world ranking of drivers. And it is difficult to know who will be the rival that will seek to compete with the Dutchman.

Mad Max does not seem to have someone who can really complicate it, since Charles Leclerc is third and Sergio Checo Pérez is second in the standings. For this reason, an ex-pilot believes that, for now, there will only be one runner who can complicate Max Verstappen at the end of the year.

Max won the Canadian GP and also took pole position at Qualy.

“I like Perez a lot, but in the course of the season it will be Verstappen who will find a way to score points and get away. In Baku, he went away down the road and scored a resounding win.”ex-pilot Mark Webber explained without mincing words, in a chat with “The Guardian”.

“Then, in Canada and in the rain, in the dry and in the cold, it’s complicated for anyone and Max the whole weekend was phenomenal,” he said about Max Verstappen the ex-professional, who runs out of adjectives for the Dutch. At the moment, the difference that he has made over the rest of the competition, including the man from Guadalajara, is very wide.

Webber interviews a young Verstappen, who at the time had Pierre Gasly as a partner.

Mad Max He will have his next test at the British Grand Prix, where he will seek revenge after a collision last season left him out of the race. And in the event that Leclerc and Pérez cannot add a podium and take the glory again, he could start to make a difference that will easily lead him to the two-time championship.

The best ever

Webber does not feel that there is anyone beyond Checo Pérez who can beat Max Verstappen and even sows doubts in the Mexican, despite the fact that he likes how he performs. And he has made a rather unexpected comparison, but it perfectly describes how the Red Bull Racing star looks.

“He will continue to dominate the championship. He is like a tennis player who performs on all surfaces. Red Bull has practically an answer for anything at the moment. Verstappen could win the tournament with three races to go,” he said. former pilot.