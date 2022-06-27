“Like”: a former driver chose the only rider who will rival Max Verstappen for the title

Max Verstappen He is the man of the 2022 Formula 1 season, who out of nine races has taken first place in six and therefore easily dominates the world ranking of drivers. And it is difficult to know who will be the rival that will seek to compete with the Dutchman.

Mad Max does not seem to have someone who can really complicate it, since Charles Leclerc is third and Sergio Checo Pérez is second in the standings. For this reason, an ex-pilot believes that, for now, there will only be one runner who can complicate Max Verstappen at the end of the year.

Max won the Canadian GP and also took pole position at Qualy.

“I like Perez a lot, but in the course of the season it will be Verstappen who will find a way to score points and get away. In Baku, he went away down the road and scored a resounding win.”ex-pilot Mark Webber explained without mincing words, in a chat with “The Guardian”.

