Know the next releases of Netflix in July

Despite the crisis that Netflix has been going through due to the growth of other streaming platforms, such as HBO Max or Disney Plus, it is preparing new series, movies and documentaries for the first days of July 2022, including productions that will feature actors such as Chris Evans.

Last June, the streaming platform of the great “N” surprised with the premiere of series such as ‘The paper house: Korea’, the first part of the end of ‘stranger things‘ and the movie Adam Sandler that involved several NBA stars, ‘Garra’.

In a sense, get to know the productions that you can enjoy in the coming weekends in the company of your friends or family.

Netflix: What movies will be released in July?

One of the most anticipated premieres is ‘The Invisible Agent’, which will feature the participation of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, among other Hollywood stars.

Movie Release date Hello, goodbye and everything that happened July 6th the sea monster July 8 Jewel July 8 dangerous friendships July 8 Hex July 8 by jojo July 11 Under the Amalfi sun July 13 The great magic show July 15 Persuasion July 15 Too old for fairy tales July 18 the invincible agent July 22 Pipe July 27th wounded hearts July 29

Netflix: What series will be released in July?

sets Release date my uncle is from another world

Control Z: Season Three

Bad business July 6th the world of karma July 7th The longest night

Captain: Season Two

What a scare, aunt! July 8 Zwnko: The Good Brigade July 11 Muaythai: Extreme sport

Tune: Season Three July 13 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

resident Evil July 14 Farzar

Remarriage

Mom, seriously?

A queen in her land July 15 A place to dream July 20th Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous July 21 Rebel July 27th Keep breathing 28 of July Fanatic

Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime

Miss Jerusalem: Season Two

mismatched July 29

What documentaries will premiere on Netflix in July?

documentaries Release date the girl in the photo July 6th How to design an erotic room July 8 my daughter’s killer 12th of July how to change your mind 12th of July Log Goes!: Season Two July 13 B Cooper: Where are you? July 13 Blown Away: Season Three July 22 Street Food: USA July 26 Reforms for all pockets July 27th The most hated man on the internet July 27th