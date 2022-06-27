Know the next releases of Netflix in July
Despite the crisis that Netflix has been going through due to the growth of other streaming platforms, such as HBO Max or Disney Plus, it is preparing new series, movies and documentaries for the first days of July 2022, including productions that will feature actors such as Chris Evans.
Last June, the streaming platform of the great “N” surprised with the premiere of series such as ‘The paper house: Korea’, the first part of the end of ‘stranger things‘ and the movie Adam Sandler that involved several NBA stars, ‘Garra’.
In a sense, get to know the productions that you can enjoy in the coming weekends in the company of your friends or family.
Netflix: What movies will be released in July?
One of the most anticipated premieres is ‘The Invisible Agent’, which will feature the participation of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, among other Hollywood stars.
|Movie
|Release date
|Hello, goodbye and everything that happened
|July 6th
|the sea monster
|July 8
|Jewel
|July 8
|dangerous friendships
|July 8
|Hex
|July 8
|by jojo
|July 11
|Under the Amalfi sun
|July 13
|The great magic show
|July 15
|Persuasion
|July 15
|Too old for fairy tales
|July 18
|the invincible agent
|July 22
|Pipe
|July 27th
|wounded hearts
|July 29
Netflix: What series will be released in July?
|sets
|Release date
|my uncle is from another world
Control Z: Season Three
Bad business
|July 6th
|the world of karma
|July 7th
|The longest night
Captain: Season Two
What a scare, aunt!
|July 8
|Zwnko: The Good Brigade
|July 11
|Muaythai: Extreme sport
Tune: Season Three
|July 13
|Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
resident Evil
|July 14
|Farzar
Remarriage
Mom, seriously?
A queen in her land
|July 15
|A place to dream
|July 20th
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|July 21
|Rebel
|July 27th
|Keep breathing
|28 of July
|Fanatic
Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime
Miss Jerusalem: Season Two
mismatched
|July 29
What documentaries will premiere on Netflix in July?
|documentaries
|Release date
|the girl in the photo
|July 6th
|How to design an erotic room
|July 8
|my daughter’s killer
|12th of July
|how to change your mind
|12th of July
|Log Goes!: Season Two
|July 13
|B Cooper: Where are you?
|July 13
|Blown Away: Season Three
|July 22
|Street Food: USA
|July 26
|Reforms for all pockets
|July 27th
|The most hated man on the internet
|July 27th
