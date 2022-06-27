Khloé Kardashian’s personal trainer tells her exercise routine to train at home

Khloe Kardashian She is without a doubt one of the sisters of the most famous clan on television who does not skip her routine for a single day. physical exercises diaries. And it is that for some years the young woman has considerably improved her Feeding Habits and his routines to achieve a toned gym figure. However, according to his personal trainer, his training is based on the sports practice at home. Thus, most of the exercises he performs are focused on gaining muscle mass, eliminating fat and toning his body.

For this reason, for some time now we have been able to see what one of the kardashian What else has changed. Since in the first seasons of the reality show that her family stars in, we could see her with more weight and with fewer cosmetic operations than her sisters. Nevertheless Khloe Kardashian She decided to get down to business and improve the process towards perfection that her sisters had done before. And today it can be said that she is one of the most ‘fit’ of the most famous family of the current era.

In this sense, surely you wonder what is khloé’s workout to get the figure you currently have. That, although perfection is part of the book of tastes, the truth is that there is no doubt that it reflects their strict and healthy routines with a very marked abdomen and no cellulite.

Khloé Kardashian’s routine according to her trainer

There is no doubt that one of the things that most raises the interest of the public when it comes to knowing what the Kardashian sisters do to tone their figure, is knowing the exercise routine that allows them to maintain that physique that characterizes them. In this case, in Poosh, her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle platform, we have been able to learn a little about Khloé’s training thanks to her personal trainer, Joel Bouraima.

Thus, the first thing he wanted to clarify is that his Exercise routine It is based on performing various exercises at home. Since it has all kinds of machines and other utensils to be able to practice sports without having to go to the gym.

In this case, your routine always starts with some stretching exercises to start preparing your body for exercise. According to his trainer, one of the favorite routines of Khloe Kardashian This is what the stairs are for, since it is a light but intense cardio.

Here are some of the young woman’s favorite exercises to tone her body thanks to her trainer:

Boxing bag

push-ups

Squats of various types

lunges

gluteal lift

Jogging on site with high knees

In addition, Khloé Kardashian also practices some days a routine of burpees that help her improve her strength and endurance. Since this is one of the exercises that she needs the most dedication, as well as body strength to perform it correctly.

Exercises to gain muscle mass without gym

As we have mentioned before, most of the Khloe Kardashian workout routine It is based on doing sports at home. Since this is something we can do to gain muscle mass and tone the body without going to the gym.

Thus, some of the most effective exercises to gain muscle mass at home are: lunges, push-ups, squats, plates or hip thrust. All these are perfectly practicable without any type of complement. Although if we want to increase the intensity of them we can incorporate some type of object that exerts force on us.

Squats, for example, are the glute exercise that we can easily do at home without any complications. In this case, it is best to do them with your legs parallel to your shoulders. Also, take some weights and, while you lower yourself by bringing the weight towards your heels, stretch your arms forward or up.