Keyboard shortcuts in macOS make many everyday tasks easier.

The shortcuts on a Mac are activated using a combination of keys. These are always the same, and combined with others, it opens up an immense range of possibilities. The group of more or less fixed keys on a Mac is this one that we detail below, and you should never lose sight of them.

Command (Cmd) ⌘

uppercase ⇧

Alt-Option) ⌥

Control(Ctrl) ⌃

Caps Lock ⇪

FN

Now, if you use a different Windows-type keyboard, keep in mind that you’ll use the Alt key instead of the Option key, and the Windows flag key instead of the Command key. With that caveat, these are the features you can activate in MacOS with a simple key combination.

The most common commands in MacOS

Command+X : Cut whatever you have selected, be it a piece of text, a file or a selection of a photo. From there you paste it wherever you want.

: Cut whatever you have selected, be it a piece of text, a file or a selection of a photo. From there you paste it wherever you want. Command+C : same as above, but copying, not cutting.

: same as above, but copying, not cutting. Command+V paste what you have cut or copied.

paste what you have cut or copied. Command+Z : you undo the previous action to the last one. If you press A Shift+Command+Z instead of undo you will redo.

: you undo the previous action to the last one. If you press A Shift+Command+Z instead of undo you will redo. Command+A : you select all the elements, very useful when you want to copy large amounts of files.

: you select all the elements, very useful when you want to copy large amounts of files. Command+F : Open a search window on your computer or in a document.

: Open a search window on your computer or in a document. Command+G : Search for the next occurrence of the item you searched for previously. To find the previous occurrence, press Shift+Command+G.

: Search for the next occurrence of the item you searched for previously. To find the previous occurrence, press Shift+Command+G. Command+H : hide the windows of the app that you have in the foreground. To bring the app to the foreground and hide other apps, press Option+Command+H.

: hide the windows of the app that you have in the foreground. To bring the app to the foreground and hide other apps, press Option+Command+H. Command+M : you minimize the window that you have in the foreground and put it in the dock. If you want to minimize all app windows to the foreground, press Option+Command+M.

: you minimize the window that you have in the foreground and put it in the dock. If you want to minimize all app windows to the foreground, press Option+Command+M. Command+O : open the selected item. So, the O is for Open.

: open the selected item. So, the O is for Open. Command+P : print the document you have active.

: print the document you have active. Command+S : save the active document.

: save the active document. Command+T : open a new tab.

: open a new tab. Command+W : close the window that is in the foreground. To close all app windows, press Option+Command+W.

: close the window that is in the foreground. To close all app windows, press Option+Command+W. Option+Command+Esc : Force quit an app.

: Force quit an app. Command+Spacebar : Shows or hides the Spotlight search field, that handy utility for searching for anything you want.

: Shows or hides the Spotlight search field, that handy utility for searching for anything you want. Control+Command+Space bar : the keyboard viewer appears, so you can put emojis or symbols.

: the keyboard viewer appears, so you can put emojis or symbols. Control+Command+F : Go full screen.

: Go full screen. Command+Tab : You go to the next most recently used app among those you have open.

: You go to the next most recently used app among those you have open. take screenshots using combinations is possible, so don’t miss the post we prepared on how to take screenshots on a Mac.

using combinations is possible, so don’t miss the post we prepared on how to take screenshots on a Mac. Shift+Command+N : You open a new folder.

: You open a new folder. Command + comma sign: Open the preferences of the app that is in the foreground.

Key combinations to enter sleep, log off and shut down

Power button : Press to turn on your Mac or to wake it from sleep mode. Hold it down for 1.5 seconds to put your Mac to sleep. If you keep holding it down to completely shut down the Mac.

: Press to turn on your Mac or to wake it from sleep mode. Hold it down for 1.5 seconds to put your Mac to sleep. If you keep holding it down to completely shut down the Mac. Option+Command+Power Button or Option-Command-Disk Eject : You put the Mac to sleep.

: You put the Mac to sleep. Control+Shift+Power Button or Control+Shift+Disk Eject : Put only the screen to sleep.

: Put only the screen to sleep. Control+Power Button or Control+Disk Eject : Displays a dialog asking if you want to restart, shut down, or put your computer to sleep.

: Displays a dialog asking if you want to restart, shut down, or put your computer to sleep. Control+Command+Power Button : Force the Mac to restart without asking if you want to save open and unsaved documents.

: Force the Mac to restart without asking if you want to save open and unsaved documents. Control+Command+Disk Eject : Quit all apps and restart your Mac. If you have open documents with unsaved changes, you’ll be asked if you want to save them.

: Quit all apps and restart your Mac. If you have open documents with unsaved changes, you’ll be asked if you want to save them. Control+Option+Command+Power Button or Control+Option+Command-Disk Eject : Same as above, but instead of restarting the Mac you turn it off.

: Same as above, but instead of restarting the Mac you turn it off. Control+Command+Q : In a pinch, it manages to completely lock the screen. To activate it again you will have to enter the password.

: In a pinch, it manages to completely lock the screen. To activate it again you will have to enter the password. Shift+Command+Q: manages to log out of your macOS user account, asking for confirmation. To close it without confirmation, press Option+Shift+Command+Q.

These 30 keyboard shortcuts for your Mac computer will help you save a lot of time and they are always a very useful resource in some cases. Yes, your Magic Mouse may run out of battery at the most inopportune moment. With these key combinations you can operate consistently. Also, if you are a newcomer to Mac you should not miss these tips so that your experience is positive and your learning time is shorter.

