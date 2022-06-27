Kevin Owens will have a chance to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, WWE announced that Kevin Owens would face Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod this Monday. However, in the last few hours, the company has revealed through a Twitter post that Kevin Owens will have the opportunity to join the men’s ladder match Money In The Bank if he gets the win tonight.

“TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will have their chance to qualify for the men’s match with #MITB scallops! His opponent could be Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod (@IAmNotEliasWWE’s little brother). Will we meet the new member of the family? #WWERaw”

In this way, WWE adds a conditioning to tonight’s fight and Owens will have the opportunity to be part of the prestigious Money In The Bank match this coming Saturday, July 2.

As for Kevin Owens’ rival, last week we found out that Elias and Ezekiel have a third brother: Elrod, the youngest of the family. Tonight, Owens will face one of the three live, and if he achieves victory, he would be in the fight for the briefcase. WWE has not specified whether Elias, Ezekiel or Elrod would get a spot in the Money In The Bank match should they win, so presumably the qualifying opportunity is exclusively for Kevin Owens.

