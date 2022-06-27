Kendall Jenner reveals her beauty secrets to Vogue

Kendall Jenner invites Vogue into her bathroom to reveal her beauty secrets, showing us how she creates her everyday summer glow.

Of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner is perhaps the one with the simpler beauty look, a look that all of us could aspire to emulate without straining our imagination too much. His latest cover of Vogue China scores his fourteenth appearance on the covers of Vogue and the second on that of Vogue China. The first dates back to 2015, with an iconic shoot by Mario Testino, and has since also appeared on the covers of Vogue US and Vogue Paris, among others. The 26-year-old star has been a model for more than 10 years. And, although she has learned some beauty tips from professional make-up artists, it is her sister Kylie Jenner who gives her the best ones.

“I’m certainly not the best at this sort of thing, unlike some of my sisters, but I think we all have different makeup styles.”

“I never stop learning, luckily I’m surrounded by many experienced people,” she tells Vogue. “Kylie gave me great advice. When she suggests me a new product, I really want to try it to see if I like her, ”says Kendall.

Before applying makeup, Kendall prepares her skin with a daily protective face spray, moisturizer, sunscreen, and a generous amount of rose water. Her mantra when it comes to hydration is: when in doubt, spray, spray and spray again.

“Who knows if it’s possible to overuse face spray,” he asks. “Kylie just made me discover this: a mist to make the skin radiant. If your skin is a little too ‘dull’ or if you want your makeup to look more natural, use it and it will make you look more radiant ”.

Then, Kendall applies the Face Fabric of Giorgio Armani, which he has been using for years thanks to another advice from his sister: “This is my favorite product.” Following, a cult classic, Nars’ Radiant Creamy Concealer: “I love using it, I don’t know why”.

“A product that I probably couldn’t do without … an eyelash curler … If I’m not wearing makeup and I just curl my lashes, I already feel a little more in place”

This is the radiant look from I-had-to-run-out by Kendall, so it’s all about ease of application. “I think the key to achieving a perfect summer glow is to create the effect maybe I got a little burned, he says with a smile, and adds that sunscreen is, of course, essential. To create the ‘sun-kissed’ effect, the bronzer is essential. “I love bronzer,” continues the actress, who still uses Kylie Cosmetics, her first collection that she launched with her sister. “I can not do without. And this is a sun-kissed look, so we’re here to be radiant. “

In April 2022, the sisters launched their second limited edition collection, Kendall x Kylie 2.0. “I love the great lip pencils that Kylie and I created for Kylie Cosmetics,” says Kendall. “They are really easy to use.”

