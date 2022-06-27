Kendall Jenner Confirms Adidas Samba Sneakers Are Rocking

11 trends that will sweep in 2022

More than seventy years ago, Adi Dassler, the founder of the German company Adidas, created a model of shoes designed to play futsal, a sport that, at that time, was still a minority. It was about the Samba slippers, a design designed to be worn both indoors and outdoors and that has been reinventing itself in different versions over the decades until it ended up sneaking into films like Trainspotting. A privileged position that has also made it one of the most sought after to wear on the asphalt.

Although in 2018 the Samba occupied a position on the podium of the most sought-after sneakers of the moment, this 2022 everything indicates that they are once again among the most demanded options in sports stores. When in February Kaia Gerber opted for them to complete a look winter was just a preview of what would come later: Bella Hadid wore them on several occasions as perfect allies in her appearances at the street style of the frenetic international fashion weeks and, now too, Kendall Jenner makes them protagonists of her outfits.

The super model of the Kardashians was seen last Sunday walking around Los Angeles, accompanied by her dog, a Doberman named Pyro, wearing a sports outfit made up of a crop top Gray, shorts in a pastel yellow tracksuit, an unbuttoned blue shirt and the main piece of the outfit, her black Adidas Samba sneakers that she combined with a bag shopper the same color.

This latest bet by Kendall Jenner reaffirms the passion of the models of the moment for these sneakers. When so many fashion references coincide in an election, all the indicators indicate that we are facing one of the trends of the year and, without a doubt, the Samba sneakers are one of the fashion currents that are already having the most echo in the streets, especially in black combined with the mythical Adidas stripes in white. A bet that promises to continue adding followers and that, for sure, we will see again starring in outfits of those who know the most about the industry.

