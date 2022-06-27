Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ended their relationship after two years together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker They began their relationship in 2020, in full confinement due to the pandemic, but after two years in which we even thought that they would commit because of how united and in love they looked, it has been confirmed that they have ended their courtship, at least for a time.

At what point did everything happen if a few weeks ago their romance seemed to be going well? If you want to know the reasons for their breakup, read on.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up and this is why

A source close to Kendall shared to AND! News that Jenner and Booker separated after some problems when returning from Portofino de the wedding of his sister, Kourtney Kardashian. ‘Kendall and Devin they went through a rough patch recently and have been apart for about a week and a half,’ so the breakup isn’t recent.

It seems that everything was calm in Italy and that is why we saw them together throughout the trip, holding hands, kissing on some occasions and others off camera without sharing with the family, ‘but once they returned, they began to feel that they were not aligned and realized that they have very different lifestyles,’ said the informant.

This would have been Kendall’s most public relationship, as until before Booker, she had kept her life as private as possible. Getty Images

Kendall was the one who took the reins and told Devine that ‘I wanted separate space and time’, although they did not end on bad terms, since AND! News he said that ever since, they ‘have stayed in touch and care about each other.’

For fans of this couple we saw being born and growing up in a pandemicAll is not lost, as the source also talked about it might not be a final goodbye. ‘They both hope it will work, but as of now they are separated.’ It’s possible that’s why the two still follow each other. Instagrambut there is no longer any demonstration of love.

Let’s hope that time heals everything and that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker make the last decision that makes you both happier.