Katy Perry opens her residency in Las Vegas

The American singer, Katy Perry opened her residence in Las Vegas, Nevada and moved the attendees to “Perry Playland”. A place full of colors, games and the imagination and inspiration of the interpreter of “Teenage Dream”. Perry’s residence is officially called “Play” and will be available at the Resorts World: Las Vegas hotel, a venue that can accommodate 5,000 people.

It is necessary to mention, the Katy Perry show will last from December 29 to March 19, 2022. Through her social networks, the singer shared photos about her first concert in Las Vegas and apparently it was a great experience. There is no doubt that Perry’s show was full of scenery, good music and various outfits that surprised the audience.

The artist was presented with 6 different costumes and there were 6 sets each with a different theme. From what Katy Perry shared, the overall theme of “Play” is based on a playroom for babies. It should be noted, on August 26, 2020, Katy Perry along with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, had her first daughter named Daisy. Something that could have influenced Perry to decide to make her the scenery of her in such a way.

Katy Perry returns to the stage full of energy and colors

Well, one of its decorations simulated a game room full of huge crayons and baby toys. Another scene that caught our attention was that of a giant orange toilet from which the singer dressed in white came out. Of course, she did not miss her red outfit with a bowler hat that is the main outfit of the show. In another fun scene, the singer of “Roar” can be seen in a dress with can decorations, while she was accompanied by a huge mask, beer cans and cigarettes, because she was supposed to be in a dumpster.

A costume that was very liked was an orange and yellow dress and some bright tigers dressed on stage. Finally, Katy Perry has five studio albums and they are: “One of the boys” (2008), “Teenage dream” (2010), “Prism” (2013), “Witness” (2017) and “Smile” (2020 ). Ella y ella recently released a new single with DJ Alesso, called “When I’m Gone”.