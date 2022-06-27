Kanye West makes a surprise appearance at the BET Awards, and jokes about her marriage to Kim Kardashian

Nobody expected it. After a period away from the scene, Kanye West made its surprise return to the spotlight.

The rapper, entrepreneur and former presidential candidate of the United States has been publicly reviewed on the occasion of the BET Awards 2022the awards that celebrate African Americans in the fields of music, acting, sports and entertainment.

Kanye West awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sean “Diddy” Combsalso known as Puff Daddy. Ye he showed up on stage with his face completely masked, hidden by a baseball cap, sunglasses and a black face mask.

Kanye tributed Sean Combs saying, “How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings? This is my favorite artist. Do you see what I’m saying? Favorite artist. Everything. Not just as a producer. You know, then there were so many rules for hip hop. He broke them all. He has broken down all the doors“.

Ye then went on to make an ironic reference to her marriage, which is now over: “I still go to him for advice today. It inspires many of my choices, many of my life choices. Even those about his wife. And here we are. Thanks for that, Puff“. Both rappers have in fact been linked to two women named Kim: Kanye was married to Kim Kardashiannow engaged to Pete Davidsonwhile Puff Daddy had a long relationship with the model Kim Porter.

Kanye West further added: “You know, I took a little break. I said, I just want to legally declare myself dead for a year. I just want to stay off the radar. […] But any of us in this room know that if Puff needs us, we have to run and be there. […] Puff, if I’ve never told you I love you, I love you. You are my brother“.

ph: getty images





















