Justin Bieber first appeared in public after facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Since when Justin Bieber announced with a video posted on Instagram to have the right side of the face completely paralyzed due to the syndrome of Ramsay Huntfans of the singer of “Baby“Have been alarmed by the health conditions of the 28-year-old who, today, seems to be much better.

After being forced to cancel the last dates of the US tour due to his disease, Justin Bieber flew with his wife Hailey Baldwin on a private island in the Bahamas, where the couple spent a few days away from the prying eyes of the most curious in order to give the Canadian singer the opportunity to switch off by taking his time (and space) to heal without anxiety of the paparazzi.

After the holiday the spouses Bieber Sunday they returned to Los Angeles, where Justin was intercepted by photographers for the first time since he announced he was suffering from Ramsay Hunta rare neurological disorder that occurs with paralysis of the nerves of the face and the appearance of some blisters on the ear, near the nose and mouth.

Although there was a lot of concern about his health, the “Stay”He appeared calm and relaxed, even if with his face completely hidden by the hood of the sweatshirt as well as by a pair of black sunglasses. To have given strength to Justin in this particularly difficult period was certainly Haileywho has always remained by her partner’s side over the last few weeks, proving once again that what binds her to the Canadian pop star of “Peaches”(With whom she has been married for almost 4 years) is a great love.

Over the past few days, the 25-year-old supermodel has spoken more than once about her husband’s health improving “day by day”, causing Justin’s fans to breathe a big sigh of relief, who now await their darling again in tour. If the dates in America have been canceled what has been confirmed is the presence of Justin Bieber to Luccawhere the 28-year-old will return to the pole for the first time on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival 2022where the singer of “Confident“will perform on July 31, celebrating his recovery together with his Italian fans.

