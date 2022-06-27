‘Jurassic Park’ Had Serious Problems With Its T-Rex, But Sequels Play With Advantage – CINEMABLEND

The star dinosaur of the franchise brought some logistical problems, but the saga continues to bet on combining the novelties of CGI with its classic animatronic animals.

Neither Alan Grant, nor the theme park itself. If there is a star element of the mythical first film of the saga Jurassic Park that is, without a doubt, the most famous T-Rex, John Hammond’s “pretty girl” (Richard Attenborough) in the unforgettable film released in 1993. The creature in question is one of the most enormous and feared dinosaurs, but It is already a classic that he also ends up becoming the final hero who, ultimately, ends up saving the lives of the protagonists, so the unconditional love that fans of the franchise have for him is more than justified.

It is also like that among those responsible for the saga behind the cameras, both among the team of the 90s and in the most current sequels, but the reality is that those who made it possible for the T-Rex to terrify us all in the 90 have not been able to forget the number of problems they had to face in their day. Problems that have not had the sequels, whose last part, Jurassic World: Dominionhas been sweeping the box office for several weeks.

Though jurassic-park, the original film, had only 15 minutes of dinosaurs on screen, the extinct creatures were “present” at all times and were the star element that made the film a true phenomenon. And to make it happen, Steven Spielberg went to great lengths to put together the best team. The filmmaker went to the Stan Winston School, a famous special and visual effects school, and there he recruited Stan Winston, who had already been in charge of the Alien Queen in James Cameron’s film Aliens, the return (1986). The creature that he had created for the science fiction film, a 4.2 meter tall puppet manipulated by 16 people, had managed to captivate the director of Sharkwho was clear that he was the right person to bring his T-Rex to life.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: The director responds to criticism about the T-Rex

We know the end of the story: Winston accepted the challenge and built a creature 11.5 meters long and 5.48 meters high, weighing 5.4 tons. The largest of the five we’ve seen in the franchise. However, although the result was wonderful, the film crew also had to deal with a number of problems.

A dinosaur that did not fit anywhere and with a “glitch” that terrified the team

And what was the main concern? well what the dinosaur in question did not enter anywhere to the point of having to modify the space intended to house it, as the puppeteer John Rosengrant recalled in the statements collected by allocine: “We can raise the roof and enlarge the door so that it comes out the other end… We are going to modify the building,” he explained about the solution that Winston then came up with.

“You could really feel that you were at the heart of something special… You were sculpting a dinosaur. Few people in the world can say the same,” he recalled excitedly. And, that’s exactly what they did: raising the ceiling four meters to allow the star creature of the film, whose only clay sculpture took 16 weeks to make, could enter the room.

Also, another detail that has been remembered about the team’s first experiences with the T-Rex on the occasion of the premiere of Jurassic Park: Dominion is that the creature built for the film caused them real terror. And it is that, according to both John Rosengrant and the film’s producer Kathleen Kennedy, the puppet in question sometimes took on a life of its own: “The T-Rex sometimes gave chills. It terrified us a lot,” Kennedy explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We were eating and suddenly the T-Rex came to life. At first we didn’t know what was happening but then we realized it was the rain.” The reason? Simply that, according to Rosengrant, it was hydraulically powered: “We found out shortly beforehand that we were going to shoot a scene where it was raining. So it went from being a beautifully tuned machine that worked fantastically to having the foam skin start absorbing water. calculations were wrong and he started shaking.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has a problem with its dinosaurs and the solution that has been sought is not enough

Why is Colin Trevorrow’s film still betting on animatronic dinosaurs?

More than 30 years later, and since experience is a degree, the sequels have been able to make use of the learning from their predecessors and the logistics have been completely improved. However, the use of animatronics is still common in new movies and not just CGI, something recently explained by the director of dominion Colin Trevorrow:

We built them for when they don’t have to do something like run or fight. That’s basically it. So they can be of different sizes. […] The animatronics give them the ability to interact with him as if he were another actor because there is another actor behind him. He is really a human being and a human being communicating through a puppet, which is a beautiful type of art

Thus, the animatronics are built for scenes like the Giganotosaurus, which is seen slowly stalking the characters in the film. A decision that makes sense, since, when a dinosaur is created entirely by CGI, it limits the actor’s ability to interact with itwhile the animatronics bring a human element to the filming of the scene.

The use of “real” creatures is also especially important in Jurassic World: Dominion, since dinosaurs coexist with humans. They are loose in society and the interactions are much more common than in the previous films.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter