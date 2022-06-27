Julia Roberts today: where in the world and with whom does she live

Julia Roberts She is one of the great stars of Hollywood, however, the last time she stayed quite far from the cameras and only faced a few projects. With regard to that, she herself was in charge of explaining the reason recently during her visit to the Cannes International Film Festival.

“If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations, “explained the actress.

Julia Roberts.

For those who don’t know, JJulia Roberts has been in a relationship for more than 20 years with Danny Moder, whom he met in 2001 during the filming of the film The Mexican, in which he was the first assistant and director of photography. But at that time both were maintaining other sentimental relationships and their story began some time later.

The actress was engaged to Benjamin Bratt, from whom he separated shortly after because the crush he had felt for Moder was undeniable. He, for his part, was married to a makeup artist and decided to get a divorce so he could start a new story.

Related news

“When I met Danny… I found myself. When I think about what my life consists of and what gives it meaning, or I wonder what it is that shines inside me, it’s always him,” he said. roberts about her current husband.

On July 4, 2002, Julia and Danny were married on a ranch in Taos, New Mexico. To this day they continue their life and love story together and formed a large family with the arrival of twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia in 2004 and with Henry Daniel in 2008.

The actress and her family.

Since he formed his family, Julia Roberts He found the return to be able to keep minors away from the eye of the cameras and from everything that it means to be part of the world of Hollywood. She herself assures that she gives her children a normal life and she is a mother just like any other.

The family settled years ago in Malibu, California, where they enjoy a quiet life and share many moments together. In addition, images of them have been seen on very few occasions, so they could go unnoticed in any public space, something that roberts Y moder they succeeded perfectly.