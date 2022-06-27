Julia Roberts today: where in the world and with whom does she live

Julia Roberts She is one of the great stars of Hollywood, however, the last time she stayed quite far from the cameras and only faced a few projects. With regard to that, she herself was in charge of explaining the reason recently during her visit to the Cannes International Film Festival.

“If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations, “explained the actress.

