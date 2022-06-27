Johnny Depplawyer Camila Vasquez He plans his next move after winning his case against her. amber heard …and they are in high demand both in the legal world and in Hollywood.

Sources with direct knowledge of TMZ say… Camille is considering a wide range of career options in the wake of the Depp-Heard trial and her rise to fame, including media, law and even writing a book.

Camille is a “big event” for many Hollywood VIPs… We’re told she’s been talking to agents and network execs about a variety of projects… like broadcast roles, speaking engagements, branding opportunities, and even starting her own production company.

We’re told that Camille is taking things slow, trying to determine if Hollywood, the law, or both are a good fit.

As for the law… we’re told some major law firms are courting her. It makes sense… that law firms are all about scamming clients, and Camille is now in high demand from litigators across the country. We were told that at least 4 big law firms do full journalism, and last Wednesday in New York City she met a managing partner at one of them.

I have been hit by dozens of people who need a lawyer, we have been told that a high ranking potential client is about to go to trial and she is interested in the case.

As we reported, Camille was hailed as “Wonder Woman” on her way to New York… Jump to help the passenger. who had a medical emergency on his flight.

She is also thinking about the idea of ​​writing a book… in her spare time, isn’t she?

As Camille considers her next move, we’re told she’s visiting her boyfriend, soat their home in London, where they plan to celebrate their next birthday.

Camille told us she was going see johnny again …and our sources say they’re trying to get something on the schedule while they’re in Europe.

Camille seems to have spent the summer.

Source link