Johnny Depp studies his return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”: the millionaire offer that tempts him after the trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is ready to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Reuters)

Johnny Depp is set to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” and is in talks with Disney about a “$300 million deal” after winning the libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 59, has starred in five franchise films over the last 15 years and did what was believed to be his last job as Jack Sparrow in “Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which was released in 2017.

A source told Poptopic that the actor has been in talks with Disney since the end of his high-profile trial with Heard, who must pay Depp $10.35 million.

Disney removed him from the sixth and final installment due to Heard’s domestic abuse claim.

Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The source revealed that Disney is interested in fixing the relationship with Depp: “They contacted the actor before his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in coming back for another movie or two.”

The aforementioned medium also indicates that another project is being worked on for Disney Plus. “The deal is for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow and in a spin-off series. The studio has already written a draft for a movie about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and come back as his iconic character,” the insider noted.

The news comes after an anonymous Disney executive hinted that the “Finding Neverland” actor would don the Jack Sparrow suit again following his victory in the libel trial. “I absolutely believe after the verdict that ‘Pirates’ is ready to have Johnny as Captain Jack back on board,” the source said in an interview with the magazine. People earlier this month.

The star previously told jurors that he would not work with Disney again after he was fired from the sixth film. His legal team claims that Depp lost $22 million after Heard published an op-ed in December 2018 on Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Amber Heard broke the silence in her first interview after the trial of Johnny Depp

Earlier this month, the jury in Fairfax, Virginia also found that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

heard It is going through a difficult moment in terms of its public and economic image. As revealed OKAY! Magazine, Heard would be willing to write a book to talk about her private life and also about her marriage to Depp. A source close to the Aquaman star claimed that the 36-year-old Heard is not in “conditions of rejecting the money.

Even the aforementioned medium highlights that the interpreter already signed a contract. The actress would be looking clean up his image after the highly publicized trial.

“Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over.”, a source told the magazine. “He no longer has anything to lose and he wants to tell everything.”

