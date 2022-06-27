Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Cruz Beckham: the cool looks at Paris Fashion Week

A Paris Fashion Week Man with a high density of stars. The front rows of the spring / summer 2023 collections, in fact, saw not only influencers and personalities of the sector seated in the front row. The most exclusive Hollywood has flown to the Ville Lumière, as have the greatest musicians, alongside the new generation of stars. Here’s who was in the front row at the shows and what happened.

1 – Cruz Beckham debuted in the fashion world (with dad David)

He had already been to fashion shows, but only to cheer on his beloved designer mom, Victoria. Cruz Beckham made her official debut in the fashion world and was first spotted in the front row alone with a super cool look. He’s a college-inspired jacket, tank top, baggy pants, tinted sunglasses and a slew of necklaces. It is clear that Cruz has the fashion factor in his DNA, just like mom and dad. The show he attended is that of Kenzo.

Cruz Beckham in Kenzo Marc Piasecki

The day before he had been spotted with in the company of his father at the Dior fashion show. Again jewels and tank top in the center of the outfit, but this time he was wearing a neon green jacket and flared trousers. David Beckham had opted, instead, for a classic total black.