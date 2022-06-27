Jennifer Lopez clarifies how she feels about her ex’s Affleck comments

Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck 0:38

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez has nothing but love for Ben Affleck.

The singer, actress and businesswoman told People magazine that she’s not bothered by her boyfriend’s comments about being “stuck” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez said. “That’s not how I feel.” He added: “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, as a co-parent and as a person.”

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years, ending in 2018. Affleck was engaged to Lopez before he married Garner and had three children with her.

Affleck has come under fire for an interview he gave to Howard Stern, in which he said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, which led him to drink alcohol.

Affleck tried to clarify his comments in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel by saying that his words had been manipulated.

“It made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid horrible guy.” He added: “I would never want my children to think that he would ever say a bad word about their mother.”