Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Did the couple secretly marry? This we know

A few months ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They got engaged and resumed their relationship and it seems that love is still on, since the couple supposedly would have married in secret, as various media outlets assure.

The wedding was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in the world of entertainment, however it would have surprised many, since the weekend They would have married in a small event, which was only attended by close friends of both.

It was the Spanish magazine “heart” the one in charge of spreading the news, as well as some details of the celebration, for example that it took place in the exclusive hotel Ritz-Reynolds on Lake Oconee in Georgia, in addition to the fact that the bride and groom made all the guests, the workers of the place and even the organizers of the event sign confidentiality agreements.

However, despite the secrecy with which they handled absolutely everything, the local residents They would have spoiled the couple’s plans and were in charge of leaking the little secret to the media.

For now, neither Afleck nor Lopez have spoken about it, but it is believed that it is only a matter of days before the spouses come out to confirm their union, since they would have sold the exclusive to a well-known publication.

In recent weeks, and according to information from the “TMZ” portal, the couple would have been looking for a house to move in together, even revealing that both López and Affleck were interested in acquiring a mansion located in Beverly Hills and valued at more than 60 million dollars.

This has been your love story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met during the filming of the film “Gigi” in 2002. At that time the interpreter of “On the Floor” was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but months later she announced the end of her marriage and later his romance with Affleck.

The love between the celebrities was more than evident, they attended all kinds of events together and very soon the delivery of the ring arrived; however, in 2004 and a few months before the date of the link, the couple separated permanently.

Both went their separate ways, he married the actress Jennifer Garner; while she did it with the salsero Mark Anthony, a relationship from which two children were born. In 2011, “La Diva del Bronx” separated from the singer and began a relationship with Alex Rodriguezwith whom he also got engaged but without a happy ending.

In April 2021, Rodriguez and Lopez ended their romance and in June of the same year the singer was caught kissing her former boyfriend, Affleck. Although everything indicated that “Beniffer” had returned, it was not until months later that the couple confirmed their return.

FM

