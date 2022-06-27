Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debut 230 billion love nest

the love between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck goes windy. As if time did not pass, both celebrities are seen as in love as they were 20 years ago, when, for the first time, they were about to go to the altar.

See what’s trending now in the world of entertainment

JLo and Ben Affleck had to fall in love with other people, get married, she with Marc Anthony, and he, with Jennifer Garner and have children, to meet again 17 years later and give their love another chance. the followers of bennifer They sighed again when, in mid-2021, they made their return official, for a year later they recommitted.

The millionaire mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will live

Now that the stars have aligned for both of us, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They don’t skimp when it comes to planning the rest of their lives.

It may interest you: Dayanara Torres confessed that she suffered from emotional codependency with Marc Anthony

After an intimate but romantic proposal, the couple found their new love nest to raise their children and live as husband and wife. Between the main mansion and two additional houses, the ideal complex for a large family is around 29,000 square feet. It has a total of seven rooms, a private cinema room and an attractive beauty salon that is connected by a private elevator to the main suite.

60 million dollars for his love nest

Actor Danny DeVito owned the same property, which in 2018 also belonged to Australian billionaire and ex-partner of Mariah Carey, James Packer. The mansion could cost around 60 million dollars, approximately 230 billion Colombian pesos.

The luxuries are many, as it also has an outdoor pool, a vintage wine cellar, a motor track and a garage, which perfectly fits 8 cars.

After announcing their engagement, JLo and Ben Affleck are already planning their life in a new mansion located in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty