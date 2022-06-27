Jason Momoa’s reaction to Johnny Depp’s win

After nearly two months on trial, this week we learned of the jury’s verdict in Amber Heard’s lawsuit against

Johnny Depp

where the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean came out the winner

So now the actress will have to pay the sum of 15 million dollars that was imposed by the court. After the final verdict, several celebrities have spoken about it, one of them is Jason Momoa.

What was Jason Momoa’s reaction after Johnny Depp’s triumph?

Jason Momoa shared credits on Aquaman beside Amber Heardso many would expect him to support her in the complicated process she faced against Johnny Depp.

Nevertheless, Jason Momoa has been in favor of Johnny Deppfor which he supported the actor’s victory in court.

Jason Momoa reacted with a like to the publication of Johnny Depp on his social networks where the actor refers to the trial he experienced against Amber Heard and appreciates the support shown by all the people who were by his side during the trial, in addition to thanking the jury in his case.

Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children, the lives of those closest to me and also the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me changed forever. False, very serious and criminal accusations were made against me through the media, triggering an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. I had already circled the world twice in a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and career.

The reaction of Jason Momoa confirms what had been speculated for a few months, since it had been rumored that the actor did not have a good relationship with Amber Heard.